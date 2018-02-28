100 days on, we hold on to hope for azory

By TheCitizen

Today marks 100 days since the disappearance of Azory Gwanda, a correspondent with Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL). His family, friends and colleagues have been going through a very trying moment since the fateful evening when he vanished with yet unknown people, reportedly in a white Toyota Land Cruiser. Each passing day, we have been hoping for Azory’s return home, safe and sound. That hope is not lost.

This is despite the fact that we have not had any comfort in the darkness still shrouding his whereabouts. We trust in the authorities that they have what it takes to fight this kind of abuse, which is increasingly giving our good nation a bad name.

From various global accounts regarding the disappeared, there are always similarities. What relatives, friends and colleagues go through is always tough. The same applies to those who are made to disappear. They go through hell on earth.

The world agrees on the fact that making someone disappear is a ferocious act of violence. Various studies have shown that the goal of the abductors is to spread fear as people keep asking themselves – will I be next? Is it my friend’s turn? Is my son, parent, spouse next?

This is a form of human rights abuse. But, as a free society, a society that values dignity and human life, we must never let our dear ones fade into darkness. This is our call to all peace loving people. This is the way to defeat this form of terror by never giving up, by never losing hope.

We know that the government, which was put in office by the people, common people, is doing all in its power to ensure that Azory Gwanda returns home – safe and sound. We continue calling on the authorities to redouble their efforts. This is not only for Azory, but for all those who have disappeared without a trace.

As we mark 100 days since the disappearance of Azory, we urge authorities to think deeper and come up with security measures aimed at preventing the further disappearance of people, particularly journalists, who often find themselves exposed to retrogressive elements in society.

Sense of urgency key