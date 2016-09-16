LOVE LETTERS TO TANZANIA: Let us give generously to outsiders

There is no doubt that big changes are required in this world to achieve justice and ensure a healthy standard of living for all. Unfortunately, this takes time and ordinary global citizens like myself have limited influence on such processes.

Does this mean we cannot change the world? Absolutely not! We cannot change everyone’s life for the better, but we can choose to change someone’s life – or at least someone’s day.

Recently, a friend of a friend wanted to repay me for a favour she requested a long time ago. Frankly, I had long forgotten about it. Although considerable time and effort had been required at the time, I had been quite happy to oblige back then, since she struck me as the sort of person who would probably help others gladly as well.

When now, three years later, she insisted that she wanted to do something for me in return, I asked her to “pay it forward”, which caused her to stare at me blankly. She had never heard of the philosophy of paying forward.

The principle of reciprocity is so ingrained in Western society that it feels wrong to not repay, in kind, what someone has provided to us. It is assumed that we give back (reciprocate) favours. Psychologists believe that reciprocity is the basis on which co-operative human behaviour evolved over millennia. Humans maintain bonds by helping those who help them, whether it is sharing rides or buying rounds of drinks.

In modern societies, children are raised to be self-reliant. Not to become financially independent is considered a failure. If grown-up offspring require monetary assistance, usually parents expect their children to eventually pay back the loan.

Thus it is not surprising that we may hesitate to ask for help and, not taking assistance for granted, seek to do something in return. If we borrow money, we vow to pay it back. If such promise is not kept, offence is taken, relationships ruptured, friendships possibly terminated.

Many believe that, as the 21st century challenges us to embrace global citizenship, we should rethink reciprocity and take co-operative human behaviour one step further. Instead of paying back favours and acts of kindness we receive, we should pay them forward. To affect major change in society, we need to include those with whom we are not closely associated in our kindness. How else could we possible change the world for all?

So, how does “paying it forward” work? We ask the recipient of an act of generosity or kindness to provide a similar gesture of goodwill, but to a different person instead, at a later time, when they see an opportunity to do so. If we include those outside our social circles, strangers, we promote kindness and generosity and restore others’ faith in humanity. The more people experience random acts of kindness, the stronger the positive ripple effect will be. If every recipient does something for another person, everyday favours have the potential to make a big difference.

Instead of letting middle class prosperity drive individualism, we can restore and embrace the interdependence which makes us human. It is easy to look after our own kind, expecting to benefit from their sense of obligation later. It is virtuous to give to strangers simply because we can.

Why not make random acts of generosity towards strangers the norm? We can all afford to give something, be it time, assistance, money or a shoulder to cry on. It is the principle that counts, not the magnitude of our generous acts.