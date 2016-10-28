Culprits in satellite city scam must be made to pay

The Kigamboni satellite city project undertaken by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and a private company is basically a great idea. We need such developments to ease the country’s ever growing housing shortage.

However, the way the project has been handled, right from the selection of a partner, to its present stagnation due cash flow problems, raises eyebrows. Estimated to cost Sh1.4 trillion, the bulk of the Sh270 billion that has so far been pumped into is money contributed to NSSF by toiling workers!

Investigations have so unravelled that there has been massive fraud. For instance, the value of one-acre plot in the purported 20-acre land owned by NSSF’s project partner is put at Sh800 million while another valuation, conducted under the auspices of the Fund, shows that the actual value of an acre is at Kigamboni is just Sh25. And what is more—there are only 3,503 acres, not 20,000!

There is a need for intensive investigations to unearth the truth surrounding this scum. The Prevention and Combating Corruption Bureau and the Social Security Regulation Authority need to get to the bottom of the matter and expose the culpable.

The public expects that those behind the scheme to rob workers will be arrested, prosecuted and made to pay back what they stole.

What has transpired at NSSF should be an eye opener for other social security schemes lest more workers’ cash ends up in the bank accounts of dubious investors working in cohort with unscrupulous Fund officials.

While it makes sense to invest workers’ money in projects that create jobs while garnering profit that ultimately benefit workers, prudence must be observed.