DENTAL SPEAK : All’s well that ends well for birthday boy Aredh

By Dr K.S.Gupta kgupta52@hotmail.com

Master Aredh Princi (AP) had turned one. His birthday, which was on August 27, last year, was celebrated with great pomp by his parents. There were 15 toddlers who graced Princi’s birthday party.

As AP blew out the only candle that was anchored at the top of the cake, the band played ‘Happy Birthday to Princi’. The melody was enticing. While running around with three of his mates AP had fallen down headlong on the marble floor of his residence. The traumatic fall had resulted in fracture of deciduous upper right central incisor. This mishap occurred five days after AP had celebrated his birthday.

The mother had simply kept her child on Calpol syrup. AP’s family had been told that the DS was on leave in the US and that he would be returning in October. The gums around the deciduous central incisor had swollen into a spongy bulb-like formation. It was just the weird looking bulbous gums for which AP’s mother was seeking the assistance of the DS. More than a month had elapsed since AP had fallen down heavily on the tiles.

The DS saw that there was little pus exuding out of the puffed up gingivae. He asked the mother, “Did you see the broken portion of the tooth?” The mother answered, “I have kept the portion at home”. The DS said, “Make sure you bring back the top part of the broken tooth. That will help me to establish if the deciduous incisor is fully out or not. In the meantime let AP have ampiclox syrup, vitamin B complex syrup and calpol syrup daily for five days. Bring AP back after seven days to assess his clinical condition”.

After a week AP was carried to the dental clinic by his grandmother. It was she who had preserved the broken piece of the central incisor. She handed it over to the DS. The DS looked at it. He said, “It is the crown of the central incisor. This means that the root is lurking within the socket site of the central incisor.”

The DS made a decision, “AP will have to be held in the chair and the root will have to be removed. One of you will have to sit in the dental chair and hold AP.” The grandmother took to the chair. AP had already sensed trouble. He started crying with copious tears streaming down his cheeks. The DS said, “We will have to be firm to be kind.” He instructed the dental assistant to hold AP’s legs. The mother was told to hold AP’s head and keep it still. The grandmother held both the hands of the toddler. A small gauge needle inserted in a syringe bearing a lignocaine cartridge with adrenaline was inserted around the mucosa of the area. This was very gently infiltrated around the socket end. The local anaesthetic was also deposited around the palatal mucosa. Eight hands had come together in executing a tiny surgical procedure. After about four minutes the DS took hold of a children’s tooth piece extraction forceps.

The gingivae around the socket was separated. The forceps was inserted and manipulated into place to get to the root. The DS did not gain access to the root. Care needed to be exercised in not using force that would injure the developing tooth buds. The DS surmised that the force inflicted as a result of AP’s fall could have displaced the root laterally. The DS got hold of the tweezer with which he carried out a search around the gingival tissue. Sure enough the beaks caught hold of the root. The tips of the tweezer tightened around the root. This was eventually removed. The grandmother gave a sigh of relief. She said, “Allah be praised!”

The DS cleaned up the site and pressed the gingival tissue in place giving it the contouring. The family was told to have the antibiotic syrup continued for two more days. The DS took hold of the root and cleaned it with hydrogen peroxide and methylated spirit. The root was aligned to the fractured crown piece. Handing over the two pieces – crown and root to the mother the DS said, “Happy birthday to you, madam!”

The mother looked at the DS surprised, “How did you know it was my birthday, tomorrow?”

DS: “Your mum told me”.

Mother: “I will send you a big slice of chocolate cake.”

DS: “I will be delighted to have two instead of one.”

AP with his mother came into the clinic after ten days. Earlier, prior to the removal of the root, AP had refused to respond when told by the DS, “Give me five!” This time with both hands AP hit the palms of DS sharply. The mother said, “He has given you his ten this time!”