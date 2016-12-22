Time to pump more cash into tourism promotion

By Citizen

Tourism is Tanzania’s leading foreign exchange earner, generating about $2 billion (about Sh4 trillion) per year. That’s more than what gold or manufacturing brings in. It is also estimated to provide 500,000 jobs.

Economic experts say the sector has the potential to earn the country more if some issues are addressed. According to the World Bank, matters that need to be looked at include diversifying geographic locations and tourism segments; improving the quality of governance and getting rid of multiple taxes and integrating tourism activities at existing attractions to create high-value jobs.

There has been persistent complaint from the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) that its promotion budget isn’t enough.

Recently, TTB was also quoted as reasserting its concern that the budget at its disposal is simply too little when compared to that of other countries which have more or less the same attractions as Tanzania.

For instance, while the TTB budget is hardly Sh5 billion, neighbouring Kenya sets aside over Sh100 billion as South Africa spends over Sh300 billion on tourism promotion!

It means these countries are likely to woo more tourists than Tanzania. At the same time, it should be remembered that being a tourist in Tanzania is more expensive following the introduction of the 18 per cent value-added tax (VAT) in the current financial year.

Tanzania is also seen as costly since it isn’t in the single tourism visa arrangement being implemented by Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda to brand East Africa Community as one destination.

When tourists pay for the EAC common visa, they can “freely” visit the three countries and when they cross to Tanzania, they get charged again.

The reality is, Tanzania tourism has many unresolved challenges, yet not enough is being done to brand it. Surely, much more needs to be done if we are to maximise this country’s earning from tourism—like promoting the sector more aggressively.

Workers’ Fund welcome

It’s long overdue that the Workers Compensation Fund (WCF), established under the Workers Compensation Act, 2008, was launched on Tuesday. This is eight years after the law regulating it was passed and then assented to by the President of the time in 2008.

The WCF offers members seven benefits – medical aid, compensation for temporary disablement, compensation for permanent disablement, constant attendant care grant, rehabilitation services, funeral grants and compensation to dependants of workers who die while still employed.

The law requires all employers to contribute to the WCF, with private and public sector employers required to contribute one per cent and 0.5 per cent of their annual wage bills respectively. We think that the WCF can be effective if the government stops borrowing money from it as it does to social security schemes. Government borrowing almost leaves the latter with very little money to give to members at their retirement time.