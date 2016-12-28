EDITORIAL: Additional charges at Dar port counterproductive

By The Citizen

The port of Dar es Salaam has for the better part of the year been in the news for various reasons. If it was not President John Magufuli raiding its offices to catch officials napping, it was a standoff of some sorts between the port authorities on the one hand and clearing agents and transporters on the other.

Suffice it to say that the cumulative effect of these events has not been positive as far as operations at the country’s biggest marine gateway are concerned.

President Magufuli’s surprise visits were part of his efforts to rid the port of corruption and inefficiency that for many years undermined its ability to bring in requisite tax revenue and attract more business in a fiercely competitive environment.

But the tug-of-war between port users and State agencies is something else, usually arising from unilateral administrative action aimed at maximising earnings through a multiplicity of charges levied on port users. Some of these charges have been blamed for the recent sharp fall in cargo handled at the port, especially goods destined for the landlocked neighbouring countries of Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Importers argue that the port is becoming more expensive compared with Mombasa, Beira and Durban. Reports of the introduction of new container scanning charges on transit goods came at a time when stakeholders were seeking to lower costs of using the port.

The fees, ranging between $103 and $156 per container, are seen as punitive because they target goods destined for certain countries and were introduced in response to executive orders that all cargo passing through the port be scanned.

However, it is a relief that authorities have moved fast to forestall another standoff and possible exodus of more importers by ordering Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS), which was charging the new fees, to drop them.