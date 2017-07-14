By Prof Zulfiqarali Premji premjizulfiqarali@gmail.com

In any democracy the presence of civil society is essential and perhaps a reflection of democracy maturity. Civil society in any country should be dynamic, vibrant and influential for the preservation of democracy but should also be selectively restricted as per the law and traditional values of the society.

In a democracy, civil society groups should have respect for the law, for the rights of individuals, and for the rights of other groups to express their interests and opinions. Part of what the word “civil” implies tolerance and the accommodation of pluralism and diversity.

Civil society is a check, a monitor, but also a vital partner in the quest for this kind of positive relationship between the democratic state and its citizens. Because civil society is independent of the state doesn’t mean that it must always criticise and act as an opposition political party. In fact, by making the state at all levels more accountable, responsive, inclusive, effective and hence more legitimate a vigorous civil society strengthens citizens respect for the state and promotes their positive engagement with it.

The changes that civil society is undergoing strongly suggest that it should no longer be viewed as a “third sector”; rather, civil society should be the glue that binds public and private activity together in such a way as to strengthen the common good. In playing this role, civil society actors need to ensure they retain their core missions, integrity, purposefulness and high levels of trust. The world will always need independent organisations and individuals to act as watchdogs, ethical guardians and advocates of the marginalised or under-represented.

Civil society in all its forms has an important role in hold-ing all stakeholders, including itself, to the highest levels of accountability. Globally, culture and traditional values differ, what is accepted in one society may not be readily accepted else-where. In the early 90s I had a intern in my research project from Baltimore-USA, on her first day in Matimbwa Village in Bagamoyo District, in the mobile clinic that I was con-ducting she literally screamed and said how indecent it was for mothers to breast feed their small children in public, no one does that in USA. I calmly explained to her that it was a taboo here to see teenagers/adults kissing each other on railway platforms or in public and a crime if the kissing couple is of the same sex. To her, kissing in public was normal and acceptable.

Thus civil societies and NGOs should function within the acceptable cultural norms instead of confronting and opposing government’s directives. There are family values, social values, political values, religious values, work values, moral values and even recreational values, all these values may differ and thus they should be respected and not down graded.

I see a lot of activity by civil societies in the social media regarding President John Magufuli’s directive on school-girls becoming pregnant but unfortunately I have seen very little activity:

1. To expose the corrupt con-duct of public officials and lobby for good governance reforms.

2. To promote political participation of citizens through education and debates.

3. To develop the other values of democratic life: tolerance, moderation, compromise, and respect for opposing points of view.

4. To strengthen democracy by providing new forms of interest and solidarity that cut across old forms of tribal, linguistic, religious, and other identity ties.

5. To provide a training ground for future political leaders.

6. To inform the public about important public issues.

7. To play an important role in mediating and helping to resolve conflict.

The above are just a few core functions that civil societies should be involved in but this is not the case. I was once approached to be a volunteer advisor to an NGO dealing with malaria control (my expertise). Soon I found that the others (who had no malaria knowledge) were drawing big salaries while I was told to volunteer! In a way some NGOs are wealth generation units and have no interest to enhance democracy or help the poor. Back to pupil/student pregnancy issue, the government is not objecting if NGOs are ready to build schools and fund the education of girls post delivery.

While I support that educating these girls is a good idea it should not be done by public money, alternatives should be explored. Show casing one form three girl who is now pursuing PhD is trivializing the problem-what about the girls who could not continue-how many? Gay activities are a criminal offence and not acceptable in our traditional values-how can allowing this enhances democracy and reduces poverty, which are currently the priority of the government. For a change how about investigating NGOs finances, if there are high standards of probity in their workings