Why all the noise in telecoms and mining IPOs?

By Godfrey Mramba

In recent weeks we have read a lot of press reports on the mandatory listing of twenty five percent of share capital of telecommunication companies on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) in fulfilment of the requirement of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (EPOCA). The Finance Act 2017, which was signed by the President on June 30th, 2017, has among other things amended EPOCA by clarifying that those required to list are holders of network facilities or network services license.

So why all the noise in the press and elsewhere on the initial public offering (IPO) by the telcos when doing so is a requirement of the law? My sense is that firstly it has to do with the timing of the share sale given the current illiquidity in the economy. In May of this year I wrote an article in The Citizen arguing that the economy is experiencing a liquidity crunch and supporting my argument with published quarterly financial statements of 30 banks operating in Tanzania.

The current discussion on IPOs is fuelled by the expected large size of the offering by the telecommunications companies and for that matter the forthcoming mining companies. For example, Vodacom Tanzania’s initial public offering alone is worth Sh476 billion. The concern is that Tanzanians alone would not be able to take up all the shares that will soon come into the market and so it was suggested that foreigners be allowed to participate.

Thankfully, this concern is now being addressed through the Finance Act 2017 where from July 1, 2017 foreigners will be allowed to participate in IPOs subject to certain conditions to be determined by the Capital Markets and Securities Authority. Vodacom was the first in the attempt to comply with the listing requirement of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act.

In my opinion this is commendable. However, doing so has subjected the company to unfair attacks by some quarters accusing it of jumping the gun by going to the market when conditions were not right. Some critics also allege that the shares in the IPO were overpriced. I couldn’t have disagreed more with the critics. The American billionaire and business mogul Warren Buffett once said “in the business world, the rear view mirror is always clearer than the windshield”.

If Vodacom had never tried it when it did, probably some of the changes would never have happened when they did. Those criticizing are doing so with the benefit of hind sight.

As an optimist, I view Vodacom’s listing attempt to have yielded positive results to the nation for it has led to improvements on the law that will not only benefit the other operators who are also required to offload 25 per cent of their share capital but also boost liquidity of the DSE through the foreign capital that is expected to be brought in by the foreign investors.

But I would say that despite the positive changes to the law, the IPOs of the mobile telephone and mining companies remain an uphill task given the current weak market conditions.

Vodacom has recently issued a statement that its sale of shares is now extended to 28th July, 2017 to allow for more Tanzanians and foreign investors to participate. We will see how it goes.

The Vodacom IPO raises two questions: whether many Tanzanians will emerge as more economically empowered assuming that this was one of the objectives of the 25 per cent shareholding law and secondly whether it would not be worthwhile to postpone or stagger the timing of the remaining IPOs to a more enabling occasion.

The government may wish to consider another change of law to extend the time allowed for the telecoms and mining IPOs given the prevailing market conditions since those going for public listing today are simply complying with the law.