Thursday, July 27, 2017

In The Headlines

Use media to promote tourism, Maghembe urges Tanapa

Tanzania national Parks (tanapa) work of promoting tourism will be simplified if it decided to

NEC appoints new CUF Special Seat MPs

Dar es Salaam. Within 24 hours of Speaker Job Ndugai announcement certifying axing of eight CUF

  • News
    Turkey traders eye Tanzania as investment destination  
  • News
    Govt to reclaim dormant privatised industries  
  • News
    2015 list at NEC to determine new CUF MPs  
  • News
    Magufuli directs CCM MP to return abandoned industries  