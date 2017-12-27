EDITORIAL: HEED CLERGY ON HUMAN RIGHTS and FREEDOMS

As an institution that’s generally entrusted with religious duties, the clergy – and clerics as religions leaders – are part and parcel of a body politic. In a manner of speaking, the Legislature, the Judiciary and the Executive are also part and parcel of the body politic – itself comprising the people of a given nation, state or society considered collectively as an organised group of citizens.

However – unlike these latter three – the clergy isn’t strictly speaking a branch or pillar of government. But, much like the press, the clergy can, should and, indeed, routinely plays a salutary role that’s pivotal in one way or another to bringing about meaningful and sustainable socio-econo-politi-cultural development in the body politic.

Many are the times over the ages that the clergy – invariably spearheaded by clerics – has effectively influenced thinking, decision-making and other developmental activities down history. That said, there can but be no question that such events, such developments, have more often than not had a positive, long-lasting impact in one form or another, and to one degree or another, on humanity and the environment. Having said that, we feel obliged to take up the clarion call in urging the relevant authorities to heed and just as soon effectively act on the concerted calls by the clergy and clerics.

Perhaps for the umpteenth time, clerics delivering their Christmas Day sermons this year pleaded with the authorities to seriously address two most exasperating issues: Tanzanians mysteriously disappearing without trace (one being Azory Gwanda, an MCL reporter who has gone missing for 37 days now); and severely limiting freedoms of speech, public assembly and the press.