LOVE LETTERS TO TANZANIA: May we have a happy and civilised 2018

By Sabine Barbara

The waning year prompts reflection. We acknowledge successes and set new targets. Organisations are examining future risks while global experts are analysing the key challenges faced by humanity in 2018. Informed citizens can most likely guess the experts’ priorities for 2018 because many global challenges remain unresolved: interconnected issues like wide-ranging environmental damage, extreme poverty, violent conflict, displacement, disease prevention and access to medical care.

Despite scientific progress and major technological advancements, carefully re-defined global objectives like the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals often look strangely familiar. Some critics see UN goals as collections of numerical records which basically detail our international community’s failures.

According to a World Health Organisation fact sheet on the Millennium Development Goals set in 2000, the percentage of malnourished children under five years in developing countries dropped from 28 per cent in 1990 to 17 per cent in 2013.

Technically, if statistics can assess charitable efforts, this denotes progress, but due to the fate of the remaining 17 per cent, we did not celebrate. For sick, starving children in Yemen or Bangladesh today, it makes no difference how many others suffer the way they do. We cannot treat humanitarian crises as mainly arithmetical challenges. Nothing short of the complete eradication of man-made mass anguish is an acceptable aim.

Science and technology have found feasible solutions to global issues such as food safety, disease prevention and sustainable energy. Whether most citizens benefit from our collective progress or face poverty, displacement or death from preventable diseases in 2018, is a question of moral choices rather than economics or national politics.

The main issue is not a global lack of essentials but our failure to achieve a fairer distribution. On a planet resourced as well as ours, injustice and inequality are perpetuating unacceptable suffering. While some countries struggle with agricultural productivity, others throw away mountains of food.

If we define the moral value of our actions in terms of benefits to - or welfare of - the largest number of people in the long run, the individual’s freedom to pursue prosperity needs to be balanced with a more justifiable division of the planet’s resources and wealth. We need to find the middle ground between socialism and rampant capitalism. The powerful must prioritise the dire needs of the poorest global citizens over lining their own pockets via tax cuts for top earners and turning a blind eye to exploitation.

In 2017, global governance lagged behind commercial and criminal developments, so civil liberties remained distributed unevenly. The wealthiest and most influential citizens did not hold each other accountable for human rights violations. Recently, a journalist described modern slavery as the “second-biggest illicit [global] market, behind drugs”, citing estimates of 45 million people, including children, traded like commodities to generate around $150 billion in annual profits. Shame on us, if we continue to let ignorance or indifference enable such extreme human rights violations.

Respectfully, we must scrutinise the motives and actions of religious, economic and political leaders and hold them to account. Let us reject attempts to over-emphasise religious or cultural differences.

Instead of looking for “rogue nations”, we need to collectively restrain rogue individuals. Citizens need to courageously keep asking difficult questions which frighten the corrupt.