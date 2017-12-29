By Freddy Macha

For several years I have written how “age” is perceived differently in Africa compared to Anglo American societies. This is partly, cultural. There is a definite discrimination, maybe stigma at the way older people are viewed in the West. It is a well documented fact how the Wazee (elderly) are treated in homes and hospitals. There are many cases of mistreatment of the sick Wazee. An obsession to love, stay and appear youthful. Rich and famous performing surgery to look younger. The face alteration industry is a multi million business.

Totally opposite too- in relationships- family and personal greetings- compared to Africans. No equivalent of Shikamoo, for example. Greetings of older person hardly made distinct.

Being old is a disease.

Stories are abundant.

None as obvious as that of superstar English musician Mick Jagger, lead singer of the Rolling Stones. Founded in 1962 the band is one of the oldest in the world, still recording, touring, performing worldwide.

Creative, athletic, multi talented, fascinating- Jagger has been married twice, eight children, five grand children and one great grandchild.

His contribution through the Stones to British art and culture guaranteed his knighthood in 2003 – so he is now Sir Mick Jagger. There is no doubt that Sir Jagger is part of the English cultural landscape alongside great historical art figures e.g. The Beatles, Charles Dickens, William Shakespeare, etc. His most known song (written with fellow London guitarist Keith Richards) - I Can’t Get No Satisfaction, was a hit that was also played a lot on East African radios after its release in 1965. I remember when the catchy tune came out and we trying singing it in Swahili. One of my younger brothers would yell: “Pesilo...” and “Pepsicola”...it has a distinctive guitar line and simple lyrics about displeasure and monotony. Satisfaction was voted among 500 greatest songs of all time by American Rolling Stone magazine in 2011.

Verse 1

“When I am driving in my car

And the man comes on the radio

He is telling me more and more about some useless information

Supposed to fire my imagination...”

Sir Mick Jagger once said the lyrics were his overall “view of the world and frustration with everything”- he would have been around 22 years to pen such words. Youth. Fifty two years later, the band is still cooking...

Rolling Stone originates from a 1950 Muddy Waters song - here we must praise English bands for promoting African American blues musicians while borrowing bits of their craft. Give and take. Muddy Waters, Buddy Miles and Chuck Berry were a big inspiration to white artists – and because of racism their lives were enriched by these young white kids playing their stuff, popularising it, to the world.

Guitarist Eric Clapton recording Bob Marley’s “I shot The Sheriff” in 1974 gave exposure to Reggae.

Mick Jagger belongs to that ilk.

I personally identify with these artists who contribute something to our world.

Trouble spot though is personal stuff....

Mick Jagger has been linked to many women of varied nationalities including Nicaragua ( Bianca Jagger, wife no 1), USA (Jerry Hall, wife no 2) , UK (Chrissie Shrimpton -actress and model), UK – (Mariane Faithfull -musician), African American (Marsha Hunt from Hair film- multiple artist), Brazil ( Luciana Gimenez - model and TV host), UK – Sweden ( Sophie Dahl model and writer), USA ( L’Wren Scott- fashion designer), France (Melanie Hamrick - dancer)...etc.

Lately it is rumoured he is dating Noor Alfallah, a 22 year old American - Kuwaiti film producer. This is where the riff raff is. Criticism. Going with someone younger than his own children- or one of his grandchildren. The press sometimes describes him as the man with a “wrinkly” face- just to discredit and show “ugliness” of old age.

The word “wrinkly” (Makunjo makunjo ya uso in Swahili) typifies mentality of the culture.

Being old is terrible. Only topic of discussion is numbers. He is 75; she is 22. Not much about mutual attraction, appeal, interest, love, etc. Some younger females prefer older males. Some younger males like older women. Part of natural selection.

Did Sir Mick Jagger molest or rape anyone?

No.

Are these women attracted to him?

Yes. He has been single since his girlfriend L’Wren Scott, died in 2014 and splitting from Melanie Hamrick – the French mother of his daughter Devaraux.

Some argue it is about money.

That however, holds no water because she is not necessarily poor. According to media sources Noor’s father is from Kuwait royalty. The fact that Sir Jagger is famous, also hardly stands because she has been exposed to celebrities from an early age. After all how do you meet the rich and famous if you are not in those surroundings? Her sister, Remi Alfallah was allegedly romancing Michael Jackson’s son Prince.