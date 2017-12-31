JOIN HANDS AND MINDS TO CURB RISING CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN

Mixed findings from a report on crime in the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone for the period 2016-2017 should serve as a wake-up call to security organs in the country’s largest city, that a more holistic approach will be necessary to effectively address the critical security issue. While it is something to be optimistic about, it should not per se be a matter of consolation that, for example, criminal offences dropped by 22.4 per cent in the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone, falling from 12,555 in 2016 to 9,736 this year.

What puts a damper on what otherwise was supposed to be encouraging news is the report that crimes against children are on the increase, despite efforts by the authorities to generally lower crime rates in the city.

According to a report released by the Dar Special Police Zone Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa, the two criminal offences of abduction and dumping of children are topping the list. This, indeed, is sad. Very sad considering the fact that it’s natural order that children come first, especially on matters related to security and protection.

Rising rate of abduction cases

Reportedly, while only 17 children were abducted in 2016 – and 16 dumped – the numbers rose to 22 abducted and 21 dumped this year. In percentage terms, the rates of child abduction rose by 29.4 per cent, while dumping rose by 31.25 per cent.

This is even sadder when one factors into the equation the fact that such statistics are invariably based only on cases reported to the relevant authorities for action. It’s a fact of life that untold numbers of such ‘shameful’ perpetrations go unreported for different reasons, including the mistaken need to treat them as ‘family affairs’ to be swept under a tattered carpet.

The sad truth is that official data on crimes do not usually reflect the reality on the ground – with the published crime rates not being the gospel truth that they should ideally be. So, there is no comfort in a general drop in criminal activities while (certain) crimes against children have increased . It’s most certainly not a matter of pride... nor is it time or stage for Tanzanians to rest on the laurels of self-satisfaction.

Still much, much more needs to be done in effectively combating crime, always going to the very roots of the hydra-headed monster in seeking to eradicate it.

For starters, we must pay homage to the security services in general, and the police force in particular, regarding their unstinted efforts at combating crime. But, this is one task that shouldn’t be left to the security agencies and regulators alone.

All Tanzanians must rise to the occasion – and routinely do whatever’s needed to successfully overcome a difficult situation: rising criminality.

As Commander Mambosasa says, the police force is already working closely with citizens to ensure that the City of Dar es Salaam – and the country as a whole – is safe enough to live in – aided by such facilities as close-circuit television (CCtv) cameras and other surveillance apparatus.

We hail and heartily support this – always calling not only for intensifying public awareness, but also for a closer and more harmonious relationship in which Tanzanians understand each other’s feelings on the need for near-crime-free, safe-living.