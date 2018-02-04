Who wins when everybody wins?

By Waheeda Shariff Samji

Over the last 20 years or so, competitive sports in primary schools seem to have been edged out by a wave of political correctness that makes me nauseous. Our children have unfortunately been caught up in this tide of schools trying to be so inoffensive in sport that they have in fact become ineffectual.

Coming from a childhood filled with a healthy dose of competitive sports (whether good enough to be team captain, or a benchwarmer), I can’t even begin to describe the absolute agony of having to sit through my children’s tedious sports days and school swim galas today, where cheering for your child is frowned upon, and the catch phrase is “everybody wins’.

Clearly, everybody hasn’t won, someone has come first, and someone (gasp) has even come last! The sheer absurdity of having to acknowledge that they are all winners makes me question my own sanity.

If we look at the down-sides to competitive school sports, there are some to be noted, with most being related to differing sports abilities, and the concepts of winning and losing.

Children who are less able or inclined to sports can be less engaged in the activity, and can become overly stressed out by having to participate in activities which they are clearly not good at. I am sure we can remember the disappointment and dejection felt in being picked last for sports teams, and how awful it was to be sidelined.

What sports teaches us

Equally, some of us can remember the elation of being picked to be captain, and of scoring the winning goal in a match. Sports teaches us how to play and compete together, that different children are good at different things, and that those skills are to be recognised and celebrated.

We learn to win and to lose, to be gracious sportspeople, and most importantly, to persevere through it, whether we like it or not. These are important lessons not only for sports, but for real life too. This is why the new British curriculum includes a requirement for primary schools to have competitive sports.

I recognise that there is a balance between medals for everyone, and pushing a 7-year old to ruthlessly knock Little Johnny out to score a touchdown at any cost. But would we even be having this conversation if it applied to math tests? Would everyone pass and get a star for the sake of a common feel-good factor? I doubt it.

There is such a notion as healthy competition, and the importance of teaching our children about it can and should be done from a young age. As I read somewhere, ‘all must have prizes, but some can have more than others’ may be a fine balance to strike.