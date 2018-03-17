On March 13th 2018, the Minister responsible for Finance and Economy announced the proposed 2018/19 annual plans and budget ceiling to the Parliament.

The plan and the budget are the third in implementation of the second Five Years Development Plan (FYDP II). This is part of preparations for the 2018/19 budget session of the Parliament. As is the case with any budget, there are many issues of interest for discussion in the Minister’s speech. This piece gives some views on some issues in the speech.



The 2017/18 budget execution

He Minister’s speech shows under performance of the 2017/18 budget in some aspects of revenues and expenditure. They include tax and non tax revenues collection, local government revenues collection, funds from development partners etc.

There has also been under performance in terms of released versus budget funds. It will be very important to identify reasons for the under performance and most importantly strategies to make sure that the same is not happening in the 2018/19 plan and budget. In this context thorough, critical, objective and participatory evaluation and learning are very important. They will help avoid re-inverting the wheel as well as falling into the same challenges from time to time.



Priorities

The 2018/19 budget builds on the 2017/18 budget. Priorities are based on the same. A great part of projects that will be implemented are continuation of the 2017/18 projects. These include strategic infrastructure projects such as Ruvu River electricity project, Standard Gauge Railway, strengthening Air Tanzania Corporation, oil pipeline between Uganda and Tanzania, coal and iron, Mkulazi sugarcane farm and factory, Kurasini logistics and business centre, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant in Lindi and adding the number of rare professions experts.

These are important priorities. In order to make most out of these projects especially for the massive infrastructure projects however, local content in its many forms and at various stages is very important. The nation stands to get quick wins from low-hanging fruits by ensuring as much local contents in these projects as possible. This is the case for example at the preparation and construction stages. For it to be a reality, there is a need to fix all that is broken in the local content equation. These include but are not limited to capacity issues of local firms in various sectors such as contractors and other services providers.



Business environment

The proposed plan and budget outline some projects for improving investment and business climate. These are mainly infrastructure projects. Apart from infrastructure the plan and budget list strengthening of security, justice, rule of law and good governance. More could have been added in this area for anyone who has gone through the very broad and rich investment climate and business environment reports that are available in Tanzania and beyond.

Apart from the mentioned issues, one needs to add issues of skills and talent in the labour force, policy predictability, availability and access to utilities, tax issues, bureaucracy, corruption and many more along that line. A guide from the various World Bank’s Doing Business Reports and Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Business Leaders Perceptions on Business Environment in Tanzania can help improve this section.



Agriculture sector growth

It is very important and valid that the Minister outlined some strategies to stimulate agricultural growth. This is due to the pivotal role the sector plays in the national economy. It employs the majority of Tanzanians, it feeds the nation, earns it foreign exchange, provides raw materials for industrial sector and contributes in economic growth inter alia.

The uncomfortable truth however is its very small single digit growth of between two and three percent recently compared to double digit growth of up to over 20 percent in some sectors. One expects to see the Maputo and Malabo agreements of having at least 10 percent of national budget allocated to the sector in action this time around. Short of that, the expected contribution of agriculture to the economy in general and industrialization in particular will be a distant dream.



Private sector participation

As is the case in the past and correctly so, there are plans to have more private sector participation in the economy. This is important in any economy that distinguishes itself as private sector-led. This has been the case for Tanzania since the major and far-reaching reforms in the management of the economy in the mid 1980s to early 1990s. The Minister focused on Public Private Partnership (PPP). This is very important aspect of private sector participation. Among others, various challenges facing application of PPPs in a meaningful way need to be addressed. They include legal, policy and regulatory frameworks. They also include capacity issues, mind set and general understanding and appreciation of PPPs both for the public and private sector.

