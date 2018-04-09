Why Mkapa is wrong about dialogue on education

By The Citizen Correspondent

Former President Benjamin Mkapa is not a dumb fellow. He is suave, intelligent and shrewd. Which is why his recent appeal for a national dialogue on the status of education in the country cannot be dismissed lightly. But really, do we surely need a national dialogue? To what end?

Mkapa has been President for a good decade. He is quite rightly lauded for promoting universal primary education. He did pretty well on that score and deserves commendation. He is genuinely interested not only in championing education but its relevance and quality. It therefore must come as a surprise that today he is calling a national discourse to discern, among other things, why public schools are comparatively not performing as well as their counterparts in the private sector!

For someone who has served this country in upper echelons of power and policy levels this comes as a surprise, if not a disappointment. To make matters worse, former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, as if not to be outdone, quickly jumped out to claim the notion of a national dialogue on education was his initiative! Rapidly the bandwagon began to stretch with former Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda, as Chancellor of the Open University, sprung in support of President Mkapa’s proposition as timely!

Now I have no intention of belittling the plea made by these luminary personalities, however, a simple Google search or visit to the University of Dar es salaam library would show how many dissertations or papers have been written on the subject. When the challenges and appropriate responses are known do we truly need a national dialogue? I have just come from a visit of a rural community in Handeni and parents there think a national discourse on education is an urbane and elitist way of advancing or resolving issues. To them what needs to be done to make public schools competitive is obvious. They think a national engagement on the subject is a no brainer!

I do not think President Mkapa doesn’t know what responses are required to bridge the gap. So why is he throwing out this fantasy? Seeking legitimacy or broader validation? Isn’t this why we have leaders to formulate and implement policies? It is a misconception since most people across party lines recognize the issues that bear on the quality or lack of performance of our public schools – ranging from overcrowding, lack of text books, irrelevant curricula, poor or lack of access to technological platforms, poorly equipped laboratories, inferior education environment including the quality of some of the teaching staff, among a host others.

Over years HakiElimu has strived to sensitize both the government and public about the sacrifices we have to make as a country and as an investment in the future of our youth and nation. We all know that if current shortcomings are not addressed the quality of our public education will continue to spiral downwards. How we respond in remedying these obstacles would mark a turning point in the realisation of our common goal: quality education for all.

I am concerned that once you throw-out the notion of a national dialogue to the bureaucracy it will quickly jump on the concept, not because it does not have the answers but because it presents yet another opportunity for seminars, workshops and other similar entrapments that sustain its façade of industriousness and function while benefitting itself and not the intended beneficiaries. No wonder President Mkapa’s suggestion has been welcomed with adulation in some government quarters. The idea will quickly have a life of its own. Hopefully, President John Magufuli will see through the smokescreen and stop it before it spans a life of its own at a huge cost that could otherwise be invested in fixing the problem.

I began by noting that President Mkapa’s big idea comes as a disappointment essentially because national dialogues are broadly meant for, or serve well, countries emerging from conflict; countries without a clear vision of their destiny. Countries that have had their structures disintegrated, destroyed, and have no longer any clear vision, national goals, interests and priorities. These are countries that warrant and demand for a national dialogue to put back their feet on the right path. But almost sixty years after independence, littered with a catalogue of national policies on literally everything, including education, and not mentioning numerous party election manifestos and pledges! Under these circumstances even the best idea run the risk of being ludicrous, disingenuous or just a thoughtless bad proposition.

Even with Mkapa’s decade in power, it was demonstrated by the orchestrating of programmes such as MMEM and MMES that were even strengthened by his successor Jakaya Kikwete ten years in power, by having a new education policy. All these put together, ordain a testimony of a country with a vision on its education sector, a country with concrete programmes to reform its education sector. These glorious programmes never called for a national dialogue. Not at all. The critical issue here is not a national dialogue, but we need to assess ourselves thoroughly and critically, where we went wrong. . Gone are the days when schools like Ilborou, Mzumbe, Tabora Boys, Songea Boys and others, used to top the list of the best schools. The testimony today is a reverse of the obvious. The obvious where private schools continue to take the lead.

Let’s face it; the bottom line of what we need to better the quality of our public education requires huge investment in the sector. This is the challenge we have to confront head-on and cannot run away from. No amount of dialogues will work magical wonders if we are unable or unwilling to address this basic challenge. Show me the resources and I will show you the results. It’s a policy and funding issue. As they say: It’s the money, stupid!