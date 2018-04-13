How do we wish to be remembered?

The sun rose this morning and you woke up. In the grand scheme of things, the latter is an insignificant event: you are only one of 7.6 billion people on earth. Yet, to you, living another day is everything. It is strange therefore, that only the terminally ill or very old seem to sincerely appreciate each day.

Days are numbered

Our subconscious mind knows well that our days are numbered. Nothing in life is as certain as the non-negotiable truth that life itself will end. Perhaps not tomorrow, but the time will come when your mission on earth concludes. Many of us supress this harsh reality.

Therefore, as we awaken every morning, we overlook how precious it is to receive another day, week or month to accomplish our mission. Have we even defined and committed to our mission?

When our morning minds dread the daily duties and challenges, we like to make plans to reward ourselves for “surviving” another day of routine annoyances and responsibilities after the sun goes down. There are bills to pay, mouths to feed, expectations to be met. We cannot escape our lot in life, can we?

Rarely do we pause and think about the real opportunities provided by another day or a series of days. If ever asked how we would spend our last day on earth, our view seems to change - to a deeper appreciation of the precious gift of time. If hypothetically facing the end of our lifespan, we seem to perceive more possibilities and sense more control over our lives.

What would you do if only given a few days to live? Would you gather your family around and cherish every moment with them? Would you visit friends and mentors and thank them for their support?

Hedonistic oath

Would you choose the hedonistic path: empty your bank account to seek as much pleasure as possible, trying to fulfil as many dreams and desires as you can squeeze into each day? Burn documents which may incriminate you and taint your legacy? Catch a plane to a place you always longed to see? Waste money on thrill-seeking experiences or throw a first-class party to indulge yourself and dear ones? Would you make a will so the right people inherit your wealth?

The above may seem like obvious choices when running out of time. Strangely, we also leave much of what matters most until the end. We do not like to ponder our mortality, but doing so may encourage us to honour our values and count our blessings.

Magnifying glass

Instead of taking a magnifying glass to all our lives’ imperfections and indulge in self-pity over unfulfilled desires, we could choose thankfulness over envy. Instead of waiting until our final hours, why do we not make peace with the world on any given day?

Seeing another sunrise, we can choose whom we forgive, to whom we lend a helping hand and which injustices we help tackle. We can pick generosity instead of bitterness, choose the number of smiles we offer and how we want society to remember us. We can choose to abandon our pride and ask for support. It may be the perfect day to clean up our act, so our heirs need not hide secrets to protect our legacy.

More choices

If you have awoken this morning as one of the lucky citizens who have more choices than they dare to admit, you could see it as an invitation to seize the day, to express gratitude and to share your riches with warm hands.

It is yet another day which invites you to make changes and find a mission worthy of your talents and morals. There is still time to choose your legacy – to decide whether to invest in people or in property and what kind of mark you wish to leave on the world and in others’ hearts.