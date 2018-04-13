Settle medical debt India as advised by CAG

The controller and auditor general (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad, has cautioned the government regarding its accumulated medical bill owed to hospitals in India, saying there is a real danger of Tanzanians being refused medical services in the foreseeable future if the debt is not settled soonest.

The debt stood at Sh45.73 billion last December, having alarmingly shot up by Sh17.13 billion in the previous six months alone – a 60.6 per cent increase.

For starters, the government must establish the causes of such a steep rise in so short a period, and nip them in the bud before they take root.

Secondly, the government must just as soon find ways and means of settling the debt, but doing so only after verifying beyond reasonable doubt its accuracy to the last red cent in these times of rampant fraudulence.

Indeed – as the CAG said at a press conference in Dodoma earlier in the week – the government does not have to settle the debt in one lump-sum. It can do so in monthly or quarterly instalments, but starting as soon as possible.

Finally, the government must establish ways and means of replacing the need to seek medical services abroad, except, arguably, for extremely rare occasions stringently involving highly complicated or truly emergency cases.

The general idea here is to step up efforts – if necessary, doing so with support from the country’s development partners, including investors – to localise medical care services within our borders.

Indeed, the President John Magufuli’s government has publicly pledged to reduce the cost incurred in treating Tanzanians abroad by investing in healthcare infrastructure and related facilities. This has been reiterated a number of times by Health minister Ummy Mwalimu.

What now remains is for the government to walk the talk. Meanwhile, the CAG and other watchdogs must not tire of raising the red flag in the best interests of Tanzanians and their economy.









Heed CAG caution on debt

The government must listen to voices, including that of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), which call for more caution on the ballooning national debt.

The minister for Finance Dr Philip Mpango yesterday tried to reassure Tanzanians that the national debt was sustainable despite the increase in its monetary value.

He went on saying that the present value of the total public debt was 34.4 per cent against the limit of 56 per cent accepted internationally while the present value of external debt was 16.7 per cent (threshold is 40 per cent). While we agree with Dr Mpango that available statistics show the debt is sustainable the fears of Tanzania crossing the debt limits soon are really.

This is because the government would need to borrow more to fund the grand infrastructure projects such as the Standard Gauge Railways, the Stiegler’s Gorge and revamping the national carrier, ATCL.

One way to reduce the high borrowing rate is to avoid funding the recurrent expenditure using funds borrowed from commercial sources. This calls for widening the tax base through putting strategies that propel equitable economic growth. The other alternative is to slow down on grand infrastructure projects.



