By Freddy Macha

I was walking with a guy who, well, let’s call him Chuck.

“All you idiots are so mean!”

I asked Chuck why he was cursing innocent strangers.

He held on to a lamppost, then bowed as if he was about to faint or urinate. Although there was hardly any sun bothering his eyes, the man was squinting. It was actually misty and wet. April in London and zero sunshine in sight.

Chuck: “Idiots. You know what an idiot means, Fry-day?”

For that is how most English folks pronounce my name. Fry-day. Makes it seems like I dropped down the earth on Friday. My esteemed mum once confirmed my actual birthday was a Monday.

“Look here, Fry-day. I have been asking for a fag for how long now?”

If you do not smoke, that need (and desert and oasis and info) hardly crosses your mind. Had Chuck (who looked 70, but was in his late 30s) uttered the word cancer, I would have noticed. Cigarettes equal bad breath, equal waste of money; stinking clothes, bad skin, soiled teeth, equal cancer.

“Who have you been asking for a fag?”

“Everyone. All these idiots. None of them cares about ME, Fry-day!”

Chuck clasped the lamppost for more support. He was actually trembling and quivering.

I had made up my mind. I was not going to buy him ciggies. I had offered him a meal. This is the original fish and chips land. Having eaten, we were now ambling down the high street (in London they say the high street, to mean a major road, like Samora Avenue in Dar es Salaam, or Kimathi Street in Nairobi). We were…what did I say? Walking? Not really. We kept stopping and walking and stopping again, as he had to lean on walls and window shops. He seemed sizzled, but, ladies and gents, Chuck was not inebriated, not whacked, not intoxicated, not drunk.

His eyes were glazed, his gait laboured. I was slightly worried that he was stuck with me as I was heading towards the train station. I had met him outside one of the shops.

“Spare some change, please.”

Regarded him with interest.

He had a large bandage across his large pinkish nose. Over his worn-out light blue jeans a shirt was tucked in under a white, ragged jacket. His hair was unkempt, scruffy, messy. I said to myself: “Another homeless, another victim of this tough life.”

“Change, please.”

There is a general call out from government authorities, including the police, to give beggars food but not cash. That they spend it on drugs, alcohol and cigarettes. If you cannot buy them a sandwich, give your money to charities. Charities do lovely organised work that helps those in real need.

I watched the eyes; he was about to cry. Tough seeing another man about to cry.

“Buy you some food, sir?”

So we sauntered towards some Turkish restaurant.

He protested.

“NO, I don’t want that Kebab stuff.”

“You can have a vegetarian if you don’t want meat. They have wonderful healthy stuff like Falafel, Hummus, wonderful fresh Salads...”

He waved his hand as if chasing away flies and mosquitoes.

“I would rather some fish and chips, please.”

He had a strong cockney (London) accent. Most words with the vowel “A” and “I” are pronounced as written. For example we in East African would say TREYN to mean TRAIN...a cockney pronunciation would be TRY-ING...

So I watched him eat as he narrated his life, love, loss and gains. He had a great job – used to be manager of some company that went burst five years ago. He was still young. Inherited the company from his uncle, who passed away. No other siblings left. He had met a woman. Got married. She had suddenly died of a mysterious illness. So much happened...in a short while and fast...now he was houseless. A Christian-led charity helped sometimes, but he disliked the curfew.

“To be reporting for meals and bed early like little kids. I can’t stand that.”

He got punched by another homeless who wouldn’t share a cigarette three nights ago.

“This shyyyyyte life...” Chuck shouted as he negotiated some of the fried cod.

He was living on the streets. Yes. He stank like hell. It is a normal thing on these class-divided London streets.

After the fish and chips, (like most smokers) he was now lusting for a cigarette. He asked me. I refused. No one gave it to him. He was calling everyone an idiot.

I had to be somewhere soon.

Now Chuck was scavenging through a dustbin. Fingers in the filth. Face had a wide smile. He clutched a discarded carton of cigarettes. It was empty. Threw it back. Cursed loudly.

“Idiots!”

Would it solve his problem for me to hand over money for cigarettes?

What do you think?