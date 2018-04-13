HAVE YOUR SAY: Build bumps to curb accidents on city road

More speed bumps should be erected as a matter of urgency Dar es Salaam’s Mandela Expressway. Hardly a day goes by without an accident taking place along the six-kilometre stretch between Ubungo and Buguruni.

The cause of most of these avoidable accidents is speeding. Mandela Expressway is now easily the most dangerous road in Dar es Salaam, if not the whole of Tanzania.

The only solution to this madness is the construction of speed bumps at intervals of 200 metres.

It should be remembered that Mandela Expressway passes through densely populated areas, and this makes it imperative for the authorities to take measures to reduce the number of accidents taking place on this busy road almost daily.

When the road was first built back in 1979 it virtually had no traffic largely because the area between Ubungo and Buguruni was then an uninhabited wasteland, not the mention the substantially fewer vehicles that were then in Dar es Salaam.

Fast-forward to 2018 and the situation is totally different. Mandela Expressway is now one of the busiest roads in Dar es Salaam. [F.P. Mariki, Dar es Salaam ]