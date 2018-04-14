By Wilfred Alex

Off campus learners are students whose domicile is away from the confines and limits of the school, college or university. They are those who attend studies during academic hours but eventually turn back to the main-street (the community) where they really live. Their life at daily basis alternates between school and societal settings.

Let me start by saying it categorically that living off campus for a student is largely counter-productive and bring more odds. The simple and earnest advice I can prematurely make here is that do not relax when your boy or girl is pursuing college education living out campus.

Contextualising

Owing to the present arrangement in which children at five or six years old start school, maths say that they are done with primaries at around thirteen, fourteen and fifteen years. They are middle teenagers then. If they are lucky to proceed to secondary school which lays four years (O – level) and two years (A – level) maths say they are at college six years after they are done with primaries. Thus we have some 18ners, 19ners and 20 agers at most colleges.

This is where the bomb is! The bomb that ‘late teenagers, that is, agers of around 16, 17, 18 and 19 years old are really still mentally foolish.

The eminent psychologists Erik Erickson and Joan Erickson tell us why. In their famous psychosocial development theory they argue that in those ages children are in a psychosocial crisis known as ‘identity formation and role confusion’. That means they are at stages when they are trying to discover who they are, their strengths, their weaknesses and potentials. Remarkable in this age is that children tend to confuse their roles! Even when such learners are beyond teenage, let say early to mid twenties, they are still methodically naïve. They barely have grasped the complexity of the world they live in and the worse is that their behavioural patterns are still largely mobile. For example, they remain largely undecided about what they want for their lives, they have high hopes, they espouse extra-expectations and are still reckoning with the ample freedom that comes with being an adult who is free to roam and decide on own.

Challenges facing them

Soon as off campus learners settle in the community, they find out that living between college and community is disastrous and tempting. It translates into complexity of living both school and community lives at a go. They find themselves thrown into:

One, finding themselves often times exposed to the grimes of society. This means they are at one hand squeezed by agencies of community life; including, the need to get and use money, to lead classy lives and attempt to seem self-important before the eyes of the community. These are distractions.

Two, the students are in constant contact with the mainstreet (read: society). Contact with the society at regular basis brings them to the blink of being taken advantage by predators such as sex maniacs who have money (sugar daddies/mommies) and similar minded perverts.

Three, off campus learners find themselves in a serious position where they have to deal with both the society and the school (college culture versus the larger community). This affect their balance because they are still young and trusting, thus as noted before, tend to confuse their roles.

Four, being out of school limits and immediate influence of school campus, the students find out that they have extensive freedom in a larger neighbourhood than the campus would have allowed. This is more than is relevant.

Five, off campus learners tend to have too much to deal and contain with. For example, transport hassles, keeping up to social decorum, weekend fevers, living amidst non school goers, need for self-defense, self-actualization and formation of protective identities. Many break down in the process.

Six, the position of an off campus student who now feels entitled with great freedom makes him/her gullible. That is, easy to follow trends, particularly through exposure to complex socialization. Forces of the society act on him/her with more energy than those at campus.

Having had time to study and learn the issue of off campus learners, it is my sincere advice that living off campus for a student is exceedingly tempting. If there is a way you can avoid that, do it for your child.