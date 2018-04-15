Rains are here again, Uswaz is agonising

By Peter Muathamia

God has decided to open His heavenly faucets and rains are pelting down on us like never before. Indeed, it is an apocalypse. Although the weatherman warned that Noah’s ark replay might occur, it is evident that all of us in this rat and roach infested Uswaz have decorations instead of ears – we don’t listen at all. We have a tendency to forget that rains mean rain and that previous rains have wreaked havoc before. Uswaz is now like one big ocean that a huge Maersk ocean liner can easily sail through and dock without a hitch. Rivulets of brackish water and sewers unleash disease-causing filth from passport-size latrines-cum-bathrooms and the grim possibility of houses being swept to the Indian Ocean or sinking are unlimited and worrisome. We are praying all gods of Lake Victoria that the push does not become a shove.

The depressing reminder that Uswaz might literally drown came as I passed by Uswaz International School where my one-and-only woman Bisho Ntongo “eats” chalk. The kids sang with enthusiasm that “rain, rain, go away, come again another day, little Asha wants to play.

Kids want to play; I need as many dry days as possible to make it to the office where I wear out fingers on the keyboard writing third-rate columns like the one you are now reading. Rather than get amused, I felt this deep sorrow. What with leaky roofs?