New Cold War: what’s Africa’s role?

By Hussein Lumumba Amin

So the new Cold War 2.0 is on, right? But what role will Africa play in all the stupid Caucasian man-spreading that the world is now seeing taking place, and the shadow boxing (proxy war) that has erupted? While this is the chance for African nations and other developing nations to unite since our colonial masters are busy fidgeting and itching for new Middle Eastern wars so that their military industry can get some work, we should not let our continent’s leaders, who are suffering from mental slavery, to stop us from focusing on our real interests for our development, our socio-economic independence, and the prosperity and freedom of all our peoples.

To put this new Cold War in context, let us first recall about two months ago when during a demonstration of the reportedly latest and most advanced intercontinental ballistic nuclear weaponry in the world, the Russian president said: “We are not going to take anything away from anybody. Russia’s strong military is a guarantor of peace on our planet.” To some leaders in Europe and the US, those words must have felt like the point of the sharpest dagger penetrating their rectum cheeks. It took me a while to recover from smiling at the idea as I thought of UK premier Theresa May.

In their new gang, it is possible that she simply enjoys being grabbed by her political pussycat. As for young Macron, who is known for enjoying the private company of persons of May’s age group, I am, however, troubled at the thought of what it is that Donald Trump could be enjoying in him politically. But one thing is for sure, they are all not used to hearing anyone besides themselves now claiming to be the worlds new policeman. For the last 12 months, I have been stating that the worlds power centres are drastically shifting. I even added recently that the EU/US self-appointment as the world’s moral conscience, is rapidly crumbling. What has happened in Syria is making that even clearer, and Russia already saw the signs coming.

It is possible that they engineered it themselves via US election interference. Now the history of non-existent weapons of mass destruction is repeating itself, and this time in complete international lawlessness by a weak trio of France, US and UK scrambling erratically for their dwindling image of world powers by ganging to beat up someone, anyone, in the worlds desert alleys. Furthermore, the over-rated and aimless ‘America First’ policy is surprisingly the main catalyst in the current tectonic shift in global geo-strategic power centres away from the leading Nato nations, and the author of ‘America First’ is probably the clear cause of the shifting of the worlds moral poles away from an increasingly petty USA and an increasingly stingy anti-immigration Europe. The banana republic, mafia boss-style of leadership in the US is visibly taking hold of some of our once sound-minded friends in Europe as well, not only in their national politics squabbles, but also now in their common foreign and global policy in the Middle East. It is arguably the only way to get in a ring against Russia without running the risk of being hit on the head in return. Cowards!

My main concern is that Africa and the rest of the developing nations, instead of seizing the opportunity, could still be sleeping as all this global political change happens around us. Yet as a continent, we should rise and pursue our own destiny, our own common interests, and build our own prosperity the way we want it, and not how we are always being told. The dreams of our pan-Africanist forefathers of the post-independence 1960’s, plans that were left on the shelves because they were deemed by neo-colonialists to be too progressive for our own good, now is the time to revive them. The technical plans for meaningful and realistic economic unification. The single currency could definitely consolidate and strengthen the continent as an increasingly powerful and viable economic bloc. West Africa has probably read the times better than other regions in Africa and decided recently to re-launch the Ecowas single currency.

We have to go even further and unify the entire continent under a single African currency, possibly an Opec-style African energy union as well for our oil and gas resources, and also a single African mineral resources consortium that will not only better negotiate higher prices, but possibly use them ourselves in our own industrial production capacity and innovation with new international partners. Africa should also play a more decisive role as part of protecting our own geo-political/economic development interests on the world stage and take our place as stakeholders in world peace and stability, climate change, and fair global economic prosperity for all humanity.

When will we start establishing a common African position in all international affairs, react as a bloc and speak with one voice on global issues that directly or indirectly affect us and/or humanity at large? When will we become the beacons of hope as we speak out in defence of other peoples elsewhere in the world whose rights, freedoms and sovereignty are being violated by global bullies. Developing nations are a major voice and force that we ourselves have so far failed to unite and utilise effectively in world affairs just as the Non-Aligned Movement once was in the 1970s.

Yet we almost achieved that Third World unity in global environmental matters and climate change, particularly since the Earth Summit of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 1992.