Yanga qualification no ground for complacency

Mainland champions Young Africans will know their foes in the group phase of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup today when the draws are conducted in Cairo, Egypt.

Al Hilal of Sudan, Kenya’s Gor Mahia and Rayon Sports of Rwanda are the other East African clubs that are through to the mini-league of the continental tournament.

It means that a quarter of the 16 teams in the group draw will come from the Cinderella region of African football.

CAF club final victories by east African sides have been rare, with the last in 1989 when Al Merrikh of Sudan won the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup.

But the many heartbreaks of the past were forgotten in Dar es Salaam, Khartoum, Nairobi and Kigali on Wednesday as soccer enthusiasts celebrated aggregate victories.

To get there, Yanga, as Young Africans are fondly referred to, swept aside Welayta Dicha of Ethiopia in the Confederation Cup play-offs.

They had a two-goal first-leg advantage over Welayta Dicha halved just two minutes into the return match in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, when the hosts scored through Eshetu Mena.

Luckily enough, there were no further goals and Yanga won 2-1 on aggregate to reach the group stage for the second time since the championship’s incision.

They have proved that with good organisation and adequate preparations, they can beat the African continent’s best.

Welayta Dicha are famous for eliminating five-time CAF Champions League winners Zamalek of Egypt in the play-offs.

However, Yanga should not rest on their laurels. They must look forward to achieving even more in the group stage.

We say so because the mini-league, which starts early next month, will bring together the crème da crème of clubs from around the continent.

They should train even more as every team, in the group phase, will come up with the intention of winning.

USE MORE GAS FOR POWER

Tanzania has natural gas deposits totalling 57.54 trillion cubic feet.

Despite that being the case, only 735MW, out of 1,458MW, are generated from natural gas. That means gas is still not adequately harnessed to contribute accordingly to the national economic growth. In 2004 when gas was discovered in Tanzania, it was expected to speed up the economic growth.

However, 13 years down the line only a half of electricity comes from gas, with much of the resource has not been utilised.

That does not mean to gloss over the fact that between 2004 and 2017 the country saved $9.7 billion that was to be used to import fuel as the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation has stated.

The industrial sector saved $0.913 billion by using natural gas for heating instead of heavy fuel oil and diesel. Institutions, households and vehicles saved $401,176 by using natural gas instead of liquefied petroleum gas.

President John Magufuli recently advised Tanzania Electric Supply Company to lower power tariffs.