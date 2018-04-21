Selected discussion issues in infrastructure budget

By Honest Prosper Ngowi, pngowi2002@yahoo.com

Members of Parliament are currently debating the 2018/19 national budget. This starts with various sectoral budgets before the main national budget towards the end of Parliament’s budget session. The aims of the discussion in Parliament include having good, realistic and implementable budget that can deliver development based on various national goals. Among the sectoral budgets to be discussed include the one dealing with infrastructure. As is the case with many other sector budgets, there are some discussion issues in this sector. Some of these are outlined in this piece.

Unpacking infrastructure

Infrastructure concept is very broad. It covers traditional, hard or orthodox infrastructure on one side and modern or soft infrastructure on the other. The first category of infrastructure includes roads, ports, airports and railways. The latter category includes information and communication technology part of infrastructure including the Internet. It is that part of infrastructure that is very important in enabling knowledge economy including electronic commerce. Infrastructure budget is by and large development expenditure. It is an investment in the productive capacity of the economy. Among issues of discussion in this docket include the quantity and quality of infrastructure. This is very important in a country with relatively huge infrastructure deficit as Tanzania. Therefore one expects discussions revolving around the axis of quantity and quality of infrastructure.

Quick wins

As an investment in productive capacity of the country, infrastructure budget stands to unlock a lot of economic growth and development potential if well done and other factors remain constant. There are a number of potential quick wins and low hanging fruits in this budget. Several groups stand to gain from the potential opportunities embedded in the execution of the budget. These groups include various enterprises dealing with infrastructure and related businesses directly and indirectly. Generally, good execution of infrastructure budget comes with a lot of multiplier effects.

Potential beneficiaries of the quick wins and low hanging fruits include firms producing, selling, transporting and storing construction and related goods and services. These include those dealing with cement, iron, steel, aggregates, sand, stones and many other construction materials and equipment. They also include those providing various infrastructure and related services in virtually all sectors. They include agriculture, finance, insurance, hospitality, research, consultancy and many others along that line. It is also an opportunity for revenue generation for both local and central governments by way of various tax and none tax revenues related to infrastructure development. Apart from taxes, other potential revenues for governments include various fees and fines. Budget discussions therefore should ensure that the potential quick wins are actualised.

Local content

The issue of local content is crucial in this discussion. This includes the extent to which a country’s sons and daughters are involved actively and meaningfully in executing these projects. This includes the extent to which local firms are actually contracted and/or subcontracted in implementing these projects. Tanzania stand to gain more from huge infrastructure projects the more local content there is in such projects. It is among strategies for quick wins and ‘harvesting’ low hanging fruits. The more local companies are contracted in the entire construction value chain and its various nodes, the more jobs are created in-country, more incomes are earned, consumed, saves and invested within the country. This contributes into the country’s economic growth and development. One expects therefore that the parliamentary budgetary discussions on infrastructure will ensure as much local content as possible without compromising quality.

Capacity of local firms

What seem to be reasons for rather low local content in huge infrastructure and other projects is inadequate capacity of local firms. Issues revolve around the axis of low capacity of construction and related companies. These include contractors in various segments such as civil, mechanical, electrical and other works. They also include firms providing related services such as food, accommodation, financing, security, sanitation and many more.

What is needed therefore is for the firms to build their capacities. This should be accompanied with strategic government interventions in terms of policy, legal and regulatory frameworks in favour of local firms but without compromising quality. Budgetary discussions that bring out and solve the local firms capacity issues will be very health in getting the best value for money for the normally colossal sums allocated to infrastructure budget.

Infrastructure PPP

Among the emerging trends in infrastructure projects in the world is the use of public private partnership (PPP) model. This is a model in which both the public sector in the forms and shapes of the government on one side and the private sector collaborate to deliver a public good and services. For infrastructure among the possible PPP variant is Build, Operate, Transfer (BOT).