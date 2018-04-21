This is why you need to be happy

By Honorina Mashingia

Happiness is the state of wellbeing which characterized by positive emotions from contentment to intense joy. It is a very important thing in life. It is a free gift of which every one of us deserves to have. In life time you must make sure that you believe in yourself, as well as learn to hang out with happy friends. When I say happy friends I mean that you should also consider the type of friends to hang around with, instead of hearing problem conversation all the time, you get some other good experience from happy friends. You know what, the stories we get from our friends or people around us, maters the most on determining our happiness and feelings. You should be very careful of what you would wish to hear at what time.

Some conversation may help you find the truth you want at time, Courage, strength to carry on and many sorts of the things, while other may imply differently, and ruin you even more. What you hear from others and especially from their day to day experience can build you up or discourage you.

Consider making time for games. Through games like football, or any other you like, one achieves happiness. You can always go for a play you love the most, and find happiness in it, and it is also a good therapy for your health. Don’t you ever give a room for negativity. People who always think positively, they have more happiness in their life because they don’t give a room for negative thoughts and disappointment. They had a lot of strength to carry on other than those who are so negative. Fight for positive thinking.

Learn to connect with others. It is always healthy to connect with others on the things you think you can do together. There are a lot of good activities around, of which you might never know, if you will never wish to connect with others. Believe me, not always that we learn bad things in groups. There are good groups where we can as well gather good things. It can be a group of some people in prayers, in charities, in visiting orphanage, and other many. You should not be alone, connect with others, in the cause of action, you will find your happiness and a room for more friends.

It is very good to make an evaluation of your achievement, at a time. I wonder how many of us know this and even see the importance of doing so. Let me assure you that by wishing to know your achievement and failures, you also remember to having been thankful. How great it is to be thankful for each and everything!! This will guarantee your full happiness.

This is a nature you have to build in yourself, and as it grows, you will go further on being a good person and you know what, you will also learn to give a helping hand. What a great. I wonder how many people will agree with me that if you give a helping hand to the needy is the greatest way of being happy other than any other way you might think. In giving, there are a lot of things one receives. There are many doors of blessings revealed through giving or raising a helping hand to others. We should learn to give, to help each other and encourage each other.

I strongly believe in a word of encouragement toward others. Believe me what you tell others, can ruin them or build them. Talk positively to others. They too need to be lifted up. Believe me, words can kill, can destroy, can harm, can separate, and the same words can cure, can build, can renew and can unite. Why can’t we choose the best out of words? What you talk to others guarantees the package of your happiness in big.

You might be judged on what may be you have just said, or you might be hunted by evil actions on just what you have told others or talked. Choose the best words to talk, and you will always be safe and happy.