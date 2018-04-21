Somebody there should help Makonda

By Wilfred Alex

On April 9, 2018, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Christian Makonda had a hectic day. A crowd of women in hundreds met him because, they claimed, their exes had shirked child care responsibilities.

The exercise elicited a lot of reactions from the social and mainstream media and in the streets. Obviously the reactions were mixed. Men had a block of opinions as to the nature, causes and development of family abandonment. Women had theirs although dominant in this group is ‘laying blame’ on men. The latter see the problem is caused by an insatiable degree that men have when it comes to sex.

That men are exponentially becoming sperm donors, that is, sperm disseminating machines yet careless in taking responsibilities when conception has done its work, is alleged. Women thus see the leading cause as being men’s lasciviousness. And this mainly because men suffer little after their libido is quenched.

Men on their hand view the problem as based on changing character of women when it comes to relationship. In the streets, married men and divorcees are decrying our daughters and their mothers dishonouring marriage codes and traditions. They argue that as a matter of fact, women are currently a more destabilising factor than caretakers. The bond of family love and responsibility is torn in shreds.

Yet there are those who argue that RC Makonda is bound to fail. Why? Because, they say, the problem isn’t administrative to be in his capacity. Neither is it legality based nor religiously definable. Admittedly, we have a social problem at hand. Our society is tipping towards the decline of the institution of family and the rise of single parenting. This is already the salient feature of society in Europe and America – single parenting!

Somebody out there come onboard; help this country sort out this mess. RC Makonda is, plainly speaking, right to make an effort and take bold steps to make voices heard. It must have somewhere to start and that could be him. Let us not shrug off simply because we need legal tapestry.

For thousands of years sanctity of ‘family’ institution has had no equal. Survival of human societies amply depends on what is done in the families. Families make heroes, families make criminals.

The basic, the best thing the family can do is raising its children in unison of father and mother. True unity of pure and selfless love. Nothing nobler. Children raised by a single parent are prone to immense odds and more room for failure. Even worse is when a mother is to raise sons - it isn’t easy.

The trouble with Tanzania is that those who should act make things not their business. In a well-knit society your business is my business. So, sociologists and the likes, take leaves from RC Makonda’s intervention. When it started you people sat on your rumps.

TGNP, Tawla and allied NGOs do you remember what you have been doing? You keep moving around copying Western ‘gender issues’ and ‘rights of women’ agendas. You actually highly contribute to this mess. You have been myopic.

The case for displaced microphone! The government has the Tanzania Police Force has a ‘Dawati la Jinsia na Watoto [Desk for Gender and Children]’, has ‘District/Regional Welfare Department’ and now at ward level there is ‘Social Welfare Office’ tasked likewise. All these are good but are evidently total failure. They are largely interpreted as ‘coercive instruments’ rather than ‘arbitrators’. This is why women flocked to the RC office on short notice. Their issues had found no redress at the Dawati, Ustawi or Kata. Why? Obvious reason: we haven’t this far grasped the nature of the problem.

We have, like thornbirds, embraced legal, administrative and traditional values that gradually pierce us. Notions of gender and family rights from America and Europe are wrongly assimilated. We didn’t bargain for those laws. We needed our sociologists to do their homework to get us through. Failure to do so has brought us legal frameworks that embolden our mothers and scare our fathers thus this impending Western ‘single parenting’ phenomenon happening here.

We are in for trouble. It is a result of failure of social orientation.