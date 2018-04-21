You may be intelligent, but if not relevant you’re doomed

By Wale Akinyemi

Why do we have very intelligent people who fizzle out with their intelligence over time and on the other hand there are people whose genius transcends generations. What is the difference between the two?

All things being equal you will discover one word aptly captures the difference between these two — relevance.

The Oxford dictionary defines relevance as the quality or state of being closely connected or appropriate.

Being intelligent does not guarantee relevance. This is one huge pitfall that a lot of intelligent people fall into.

They are deceived into thinking there is a notion such as once intelligent, always intelligent. That is a fallacy.

Skillset

What gives intelligence value is relevance. Many intelligent people get to a place in their lives where they ask the question the wisest man who ever lived, King Solomon, had to ask when he lamented in his later years that he experienced the same fate as the fool.

He then questioned why he had wisdom to start with in the first place.

A person who was very intelligent and skilled at fixing typewriters in the seventies and the eighties may still be intelligent but because their intelligence is not relevant; it is useless.

On the other hand a person who may not be that intelligent but whose service is relevant will outshine an intelligent person who is not relevant.

Innovative

How relevant are you to your world today? People do not get paid because they are intelligent.

They get paid because they are relevant. Relevance is not a function of how intelligent you are neither is it a function of size or present day success. It is not a function of how deep your pockets are today.

It is a function of how innovative you are and how well you are able to read the future and use your innovation to capture the future.

Value never follows the irrelevant. You need to be concerned about the shelf life of your current model or

way of thinking.

Future

The more relevant you are, the more value you add. The key to sustained relevance is re-creation.

If you do not understand the time in which we live, you will miss out on the opportunity of the time.

If you try to carry forward the past into the present, you will miss out on the present and absolutely lose the future.

Making the adjustments to be relevant is by no means an easy task. It has to be intentional for it to be exceptional.

A lot of leaders who are not able to read the times will find themselves frozen in the past.

People have defined insanity as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results but I want to put a twist to that definition.

Success

Insanity is bringing the intelligence of the past into the present and expecting it to work without making any adjustments.

Intelligence is not to be confused with wisdom, which is the correct or the relevant application of knowledge. The continued success of an entity is determined by how connected or useful it is in the context of its environment.

Success is the reward for relevance. This is true across board. When something is relevant, it resonates.

When you are relevant, you will resonate with people.

The more people you resonate with, the more relevant you are and the more relevant you are the more successful you will be.

Churches

Europe had some of the grandest cathedrals in the world. They spent millions in building these architectural wonders over years.

However, many of these cathedrals were converted to shopping centres, apartments or even mosques.

Why did this happen? Once the message from the pulpit stopped resonating, relevance was lost and once relevance was lost patronage declined.

On the other hand we have huge churches in Africa that will overflow tomorrow. People will go in their thousands and they will give in the millions.

Many intelligent people have never understood the logic behind a poor person going into church and giving what he has to a church that is obviously wealthy. The answer is in relevance.

Poverty

The message that God will make your life better does not resonate with a society where the government has made their lives better.

It however resonates with a society that is poverty stricken.

The way to deal with the threat of irrelevance is not to attack the relevant but to re-create yourself for relevance.

Again, remember it has to be intentional for it to be exceptional. How then do you re-create yourself for relevance? To be continued.