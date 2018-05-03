Thursday, May 3, 2018 Advertisement advertisement In The Headlines JPM asks Denmark to fund construction of 11-kilometre road The 11-kilometre road links Tumaini University to Iringa Municipality. Majaliwa warns TRA officials using abusive language against customers Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials have been advised to refrain from using abusive News Govt lifts ban on importation of sugar News Solution for two cargo ships held at Dar port to be found News Home Affairs budget rises by Sh15bn News Heche’s brother to be buried today