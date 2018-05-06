Union of Tanganyika, Z’bar: how to address challenges

Once again, celebrating the Union Day on April 26 this year commemorated the day when the two countries of Tanganyika and Zanzibar signed an agreement to unite the two former republics 54 years ago. Union Day is one of the few great days in Africa.

Africa was happy because at that particular time the dream of African unity was just flowering and many hoped that this would not only set an example, but would also pave the way for that dream to be realized.

Around that time, other attempts at uniting countries were made. Examples are Sudan and Egypt, Egypt and Libya, Senegal and Gambia. But they just as soon collapsed, leaving Tanganyika and Zanzibar still glued together – albeit with many shortcomings and complaints as to the form and structure of the Union, as well as political and economic opportunities slanting against Zanzibar. Zanzibar has been lamenting loudest and openly as being short-changed in the Union, saying its partner ‘Tanganyika’ is fully enjoying the Union cake as it is fully covered under the Union government while Zanzibar is at its own, sometimes in the cold.

With 54 years like water under the bridge, the complaints are still raging on. This is despite the Union government and the Zanzibar revolutionary government having held many dialogues to address Union issues – and there’ve been a claim of successes, and even listing conflicts to which solutions have been found!

But the structure of such talks is faulty. How can you presume a partner of the Union discussing issues not with an equal partner but, rather, a body that assumes more power, and expects equality?

Meaning it would have been proper for Zanzibar to negotiate with Tanganyika and not the Union government. True that there is no ‘Tanganyika government’ in place, But that’s what is precisely wrong because there is a ‘Tanganyika government’ hidden behind the ‘Union veil!’

That’s why there are several ministries like Infrastructure, Water, Agriculture, Fisheries and others which only serve the land portion now euphemistically known as ‘Tanzania-Mainland.’ Also, the ‘Tanganyika government’ is led by a prime minister who has no constitutional connection to Zanzibar.

The problem has been there since the beginning when the two leaders – Abeid Karume of Zanzibar, and Julius Nyerere of Tanganyika – decided to take their two countries straight into a political union without first going through preliminary stages. As the years went by, it became clear that skipping customs and monetary unions was a disaster.

For instance, the issue of Zanzibar sugar being imported into Dar es Salaam recently split the views of the two sides to the Union. For Zanzibar the thinking was that this was one economy, one market – and, hence: anything produced in Zanzibar, and fulfils the rules of origin, has the right to be traded on the Mainland.

But the thinking on the Mainland is different. So, the Union government vehemently objected to Zanzibar sugar being brought to the Mainland!

This was, of course, to protect the sugar industry on the Mainland – sheer ‘protectionism.’ Banning sugar produced in Zanzibar? This happening 54 years after the Union is absurd!

Indeed, there’re many examples that show how the Union concept hasn’t been internalized economically, when it’s a Union of two consenting parties albeit with differences in geographical, population and market sizes. There must be a consciously-created ways that allow the smaller partner to do business, collect taxes and economically grow. If not, then why did puny Zanzibar unite with the giant Tanganyika?

It’s true that there’ve been many undissolved issues which the Union government has shelved, turning its eye away from them, or are best left to political leverage. With almost six decades of the Union, important political issues are still on top of the chart – and can only be solved in one way: through an updated constitution which clearly defines the powers and structures of a mutually-beneficial Union. With the current Union structure which takes more powers away from Zanzibar, it will never be a healthy Union in the eyes and hearts of the people.

Mr Saleh is a lawyer, journalist, author, political commentator, media consultant and poet. He is also the Member of Parliament for Malindi in Zanzibar