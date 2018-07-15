Dar experts ‘pinch’ holes in report

By Abdi Sultani

Writing can be treacherous. One slight error and you end up saying something that’s either meaningless or unconnected to your intended message. That’s the bane of scribblers, especially those of us condemned to earn our daily ugali using Theresa May’s mother tongue.

That said, let’s go for linguistic gems collected over the recent past, mostly by our readers, so, here we go…

In Bongo’s senior-most broadsheet of Sat July 7, there’s this story, ‘Analysts fault Twaweza report’, in which the intro reads: “Political commentators…have PINCHED holes in A Twaweza report that discredited (sic) the approval rating for President …”

Pinch holes? Nope, we PUNCH holes, an idiom meaning to weaken an idea, position, etc. The “pinch goof” exposes the danger of dabbling in idiomatic expressions instead using simple, straight language. For instance, our colleagues’ could’ve simply said: “Political commentators have CRITICISED the Twaweza report…”

In the Thurs, Jul 5 edition of the same broadsheet, in a Page 1 story entitled, ‘Lugola hits the ground running’, the scribbler says in the intro: “…Two days after taking oath (sic) of office, Home Affairs Minister travelled to Mbeya …to issue new directives on HABITUAL road accidents in the country.”

The adjective “habitual”, from the noun “habit”, is about actions of people and other creatures, about things we do, like driving and not about things that happen, like accidents. It means our colleague should’ve written something like: “…Two days after taking THE oath of office … [he issued] new directives on FREQUENT (not habitual) road accidents …”

In the final Para, the scribbler says: “… conducting vehicle inspection during the night aims at impounding cars (sic) that PREFER to run when traffic police (sic) are no longer on the roads.” Cars that prefer…? Nope! Why, preferring is an action by living creatures (such as drivers) not things (like vehicles). It means, our colleague should have written: “… impounding VEHICLES whose DRIVERS prefer to OPERATE when traffic officers are no longer on the roads.”

And now, something from the tabloid associated with this columnist (Fri, Jul 6 edition, pg4). In a story, “Cancer cases on the rise in Tanzania,” the scribbler, purporting to quote the Health minister, writes: “When cancer is at an advanced stage, it’s difficult to treat IT, this increases A burden on the government because plenty (sic) of money is spent to treat THEM.”

In brief, we say: one, the pronoun “IT” before the comma shouldn’t be there; two, the article before “burden” should be “THE”, not “A” and three, the last word should be “IT”, in reference to CANCER, a singular noun.

In Para 5, our colleague reports: “Speaking of the current prevalence of cancer DISEASES in the COUNTRY, Ms Mwalimu revealed that the COUNTRY had 2,000 patients in 2016...”

Saying cancer “disease” is indulging in tautological nonsense, while using the word “country” twice is boring. Here’s our rewrite: Speaking ON the current prevalence of CANCER in Tanzania, Ms Mwalimu revealed that the COUNTRY had 2,000 patients in 2016...”