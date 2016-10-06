By Seraphine Ruligirwa-Kamara

When is the last time you permitted yourself to spend time doing nothing but dreaming? It doesn’t matter whether it was day or night and am not referring to the dreams that occur while you’re asleep. It’s an exciting time of year.

If you’re in the capital, the weather gets warmer, the end-year party preparations start, the village relatives are expectantly awaiting your arrival, and oh I hope you’re already buying their Christmas gifts because I know they’ve earmarked the birds and animals to lose their lives during your visit.

Hotels are advertising their holiday packages and some major projects in the office have already been pushed to 2015.

December rolled in kicking our dreams into top gear. The festive Christmas week takes center-stage for a few days and then we commence the annual countdown with much anticipation for what the new year is to bring.

The hype is high towards the turn of the year and we all have dreamed or written versions of what we will do what we will have and how we will be in the New Year. Yes, there are those of us who don’t bother participating in this overrated annual dream festival.

I mean; what’s all the excitement about? Let us face it; it’s not like you are going to wake up a different person on the first of January than you will go to bed as on the thirty-first of December. Well, am assuming you’re actually going to get some sleep on that last day of December this year.

No matter what any 1st of January has brought you, don’t ever stop dreaming. Firstly, because you have to admit that it is very exciting to imagine yourself as a new and improved version of your current self next year.

You will write out your goals, stick to that diet that worked wonders for Nduta, engage Tom’s personal trainer, apply for the newly created senior position you’ve been secretly eyeing and finally propose to Fatma. If you’re on most coaches’ mailing lists, they will be writing you exciting emails about how 2015 is “your year”!

You know; your mind is continually rejuvenated by jogging the distance between where you’ve been and where you could be. Your mind is a natural runner. Keep it still where you are and you literally throttle it.

It feeds off the adrenalin high from leisurely trotting around your successes, making a brief stop at the opportunities you let pass you by, speeding past your failures and zooming all the way to the picturesque future you can’t stop thinking about. Note that it didn’t register a stop at where you are today. You’re already there.

There’s nothing for your mind to do here - your now is the future your mind zoomed to a while back. It’s been there and done that stop so there’s nothing new to do there. Now you must understand your mind, it is very boring to sit around doing nothing when you have itchy feet. That is why it tends to sleep when it’s not engaged - when there is a very short distance to run between your past and your fantasy or when you have no fantasy because you’ve been told to be realistic all your life.

You’ve been trained to cut your cloth according to your size meaning no dreams! Considering that your mind is unlimited, being boxed within a very short distance between your past and your present is excruciatingly frustrating.

It is akin to attempting to keep Nile-perch in your 20x40 inch tank as a pet. Ridiculous, right? However ridiculous it sounds, it’s not half as ridiculous as it is to waste your whole life entertaining small common-place hopes and wishes you never really get to act on.

You want to stretch the distance your mind runs if you want it productively active. Immerse yourself in the laughable dreams - the big hairy audacious kind that most people would rather die than admit they have had. These are the dreams that keep your mind trotting, jogging, running, sprinting and even doing cartwheels disruptively enough to get you to come off your laurels and act. Your action ignites universal reaction in direct proportion and viola! Your magical outcomes!