A good idea on border posts

Barely before construction and operationalisation of the 15 one-stop border posts (OSBPs) within the six East African Community (EAC) countries is over and done with, the community is already contemplating establishing unified border posts (UBPs) on borders outside the EAC to better serve the envisaged regional integration.

By way of illustration, the proposed UBPs would most likely be opened at Tunduma on Tanzania’s border with Zambia, as well as on major stop-overs connecting the country – and, by extension, connecting the other EAC member states – with Malawi, Mozambique and the DRC.

The EAC has already constructed 12 of the 15 OSBPs, with ten of them currently operational. These are already proving to be functional, cutting down costs in terms of freight and turnaround times as a result of consolidating border control functions in a shared space for exiting one country and entering another.

The aim is to reduce transit costs in cross-border transportation by combining the activities of any two EAC countries’ border agencies at either a single common location, or at a single location in either direction.