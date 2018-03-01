In all honesty, I congratulate the road traffic police division and other players in Tanzania for their noble efforts at reducing road traffic accidents.



They indeed are doing a commendable job.

The main reason for the observed reduction in road accidents is the parallel reduction in corruption.



If nothing else, this just goes to prove how corrupt some members of the traffic police were.

I have written twice in this column regarding road accidents vis-à-vis the level of corruption in relation thereto.

There are several reasons for road accidents, and one of them is poor roadworthiness of motor vehicles. Therefore, the initiative to ‘screen’ motor vehicles is a good thing – and I wholly support it.

However, my suspicion is that its implementation is not all that hunky-dory, and the deputy minister for Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Masauni, needs to revisit the strategy, otherwise, it will not attain the intended goal – and may become just another exercise that causes a lot of inconvenience to the general public.

Mr Masauni said last week that the proposed vehicles inspection that is slated to start today seeks to ascertain the roadworthiness of vehicles.

To that end, owners/operators of private motor vehicles are asked to present their vehicles over the next two months to vehicle inspectors at police stations and at other designated areas countrywide, paying Sh3,000 as inspection fee per vehicle. A sticker will be issued to the owner/operator as proof that the vehicle has passed muster.

With this sketchy implementation plan – what with comprehensive details not being announced – this in my view is more-or-less similar to the annual ‘Safety Week’ campaign which I have in the past said it was an elaborate gimmick designed to impress Tanzanians.

Can you imagine all the private vehicles in Dar being thoroughly checked for roadworthiness in a mere 60 days?

This means people have to leave their workplaces and other economic development activities to queue up for vehicle inspection. It will be hassle and chaos, unnecessary hustle and bustle resulting in otherwise avoidable disruption, harassment distress. It will be fertile ground for renewed corruption.





Law of supply and demand…

The law of supply and demand will apply here, too.

Where and when service providers are overwhelmed, their customers will find ways and means to circumvent the procedures. So, inspection stickers will be sold for cash by the very same police officers the way it’s been during ‘Safety Week.’ The vehicle-screening process will be compromised into just another gimmick – thus making an otherwise noble initiative a parody and mockery.

Vehicle inspection should be an effective and sustainable programme. Vehicle owners in Tanzania routinely renew their insurance – and that is the best time to inspect the vehicles before issuing insurance cover. Such inspections are usually hassle-free, feasible and sustainable.

Perhaps the private sector could be co-opted in this somehow, somewhat – with the traffic police playing a supervisory role.

Identifying and removing un-roadworthy vehicles from public roads can prevent vehicle failure on our highways, and considerably reduce accidents. Through monitoring and enforcing safety standards, we can make roads safer.

There’re many studies on cost-effectiveness of such interventions. While some studies have indicated that periodic motor vehicle inspections AREN’T cost-effective, others have shown that THEY’RE cost-effective.

Given Tanzania’s situation – and the road accidents ‘epidemic’ – I’ve a strong gut-feeling that properly-conducted periodic vehicle inspections would reduce road accidents.

Technical vehicle inspection details are important. Also, there are many protocols and software on the Internet to perfect the exercise. I’m pretty sure technical human resource is available countrywide, and local protocols can be developed for use.

I sincerely wish Deputy Minister Masauni would look into the vehicle inspection plan and ensure that the public isn’t inconvenienced or harassed… And that the ultimate goal of inspecting ‘all’ vehicles is properly done so that our roads become safer – and significant reduction in road accidents.