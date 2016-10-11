By Prof Marjorie Mbilinyi

Maternal and newborn mortality rates are a good measure of national development and government accountability. Fifty-five years after independence, 24 women and 144 newborn children die every day in Tanzania during delivery – or 8,500 women and 50,000 newborns every year, as noted by White Ribbon Alliance recently (The Citizen, September 19, 2016). Many more suffer childbirth complications with profoundly negative impacts on individual lives and national development.

Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric Care: Eighty per cent of mothers or newborns who die during delivery would be saved if they had access to comprehensive emergency obstetric care (CEmONC). This requires qualified staff (midwives, doctors, anaesthetists, laboratory technicians and assistants), functioning infrastructure (tap water, electricity, labour wards/beds, refrigeration, surgical theatres), and safe blood and facilities necessary for blood transfusion. Nineteen per cent of daily maternal deaths are caused by shortage of blood transfusion which is needed in less than two hours. As pointed out by Health minister Ummy Mwalimu, there is a severe shortage of blood banks and surgical theatres and they are far away from many communities.

Only 159 hospitals and health centres have CEmONC services in Tanzania, in spite of government promises in 2008 to provide them for all hospitals and half of health centres by 2016 – 28 per cent of the 700 target. There are major rural-urban differences. According to 2013 World Bank data, 60 per cent of urban health facilities have electricity, clean water and improved sanitation compared with just 5 per cent for rural facilities – and much more is required for CEmONC. The issue is not only inadequate funds –19.6 per cent of the recent CEmONC budget was relocated to other activities at council level. The government has allocated enormous funds for basic infrastructure to support large-scale investment and growth – what about investing more in maternal and newborn health?

Health workforce crisis: There is a shortage of 82,000 health workers, 56 per cent of the minimum required, and those available are not equitably distributed. The majority are in urban areas, depriving people living in rural and remote areas of skilled health services. Regional and district disparities also exist, meaning survival of childbirth depends on where you live.

Income inequalities are a major factor. There are numerous cases of pregnant women deprived of health care because of health worker indiscipline, absence from rural dispensaries during working hours, or patients’ inability to pay for delivery kits or bribes which are demanded in spite of government policy (see Shinyanga and Maswa cases in Sophia Nshushi Nipashe, September 8, 2016). A child’s chances of reaching the age of five depends on her family income – under-five mortality rates are 84 for richest compared to 103 for poorest and 81 nationwide (State of East Africa Report 2016).

The poor working and living conditions of rural health workers also play a part, including inadequate remuneration, accommodation and the lack of necessary infrastructure, medicines, and equipment. The shortage of drugs in government health facilities has reached alarming proportions, as documented by recent Sikika reports on the Medical Stores Department (MSD). The government provided only 32 per cent of the money needed for the last three months. Moreover, government has only allocated Sh251 billion out of Sh577 billion required for the 2016/17 financial year, and Sh108 billion will go to pay debts owed MSD. The poor are most effected, given their inability to afford expensive treatments in private hospitals and pharmacies. The results are immediate – such as the recent measles cases in Dodoma arising from the lack of vaccination, at a time of shortage of measles and rubella vaccines.

Underlying poor quality health services are weak regulation, particularly in rural and poor communities, and lack of quality controls. Corruption, including leakage of medicines outside of public facilities to private pharmacies, has made the situation worse (SEA 2016).