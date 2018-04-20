The world can surprise you, my late dear mother Bertha used to say.

Mothers, women, sisters, aunties, ladies can always disarm you, creatively speaking. There is an unusual angle about women leaders. And, so, the pride of Tanzanian leadership glittered in London this Tuesday. We were told that Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan would be meeting members of the British Tanzanian Society (BTS) at where else but SOAS?

SOAS has always been a unique gathering location for high-level Tanzanian affairs in London. The School of Oriental and African Studies has had Swahili conferences and congregations of academics, high commissioners and the like. This is where we came to hear the highly regarded Mama Suluhu and her gentle, firm, intelligent vibe.

Why was this event slightly different and astonishing?

Visually, a high number of secret scopes, from Britain and Tanzania too. At one point, I was angling my way to take photographs when I realised the few security guards near me were monitoring my every second move. I usually get away by just waving, and showing my teeth or guest badge or both. But there was no single returned stretched lip. Everything was being taken seriously. I could see High Commissioner Asha-Rose Migiro, casually, reassuring one of them.

So what and why?

Here we were having the second most powerful political power from Tanzania, and a lady at that.

Yup. It dawned on us. As magical and sacred as the National Anthem.

What else?

I recall one fellow citizen listing a number of questions he was going to ask the Vice President. I also remember a British person, who had worked and lived in Tanzania for many years. Loves the place like chocolate. This genuine interest for Tanzania is part of BTS’s DNA.

A circulating video of the Dar es Salaam flooding has made everyone uneasy overseas. “I want to ask about that kid. Did the kid survive?”

A child being hauled into a plastic container and ferried over monstrous waters.

DID THE CHILD SURVIVE?

Well…let us wait.

The Vice President made a brief speech, having being welcomed by Dr Migiro and BTS chair Dr Andre Coulson.

There were no questions and answers as to be expected tonite.

Why -why –why- why- why- why- why?

Always a loud “citizen why” when we meet political leaders.

I chatted briefly to the articulate Dr Migiro, who put things in perspective. BTS has a tradition of inviting speakers. BTS does a lot of good work in Tanzania. BTS needs to be appreciated. That was it. The visitor was here to thank BTS for her work in Tanzania. To also mingle and have a face to face encounter with members and those present.

Before even the Dr Migiro finished speaking, I was reflecting on the Swahili word she used – taathira. Influence. Impact. The influence and impact of BTS work.

And here everything unfolded.

This 2015 government is about results and achievements and practicalities. You want to see a politician? Meet me and shake my hand and let us talk. Do not just expect long speeches and explanations from a distance. No games.

Made a lot of sense.

Her Excellency’s brief speech was followed by handshakes and brushing shoulders with the large mix of attendees. Plus photographs. Tanzanian doctors. Just to name two. Dr Gideon Mlawa (diabetes specialist) and Dr Mohammed Hamza Hassan. Ex-British expatriates. Ex-British regional officer who worked in remote rural Arusha in the 1960s, Mr Antony Ellman. The Kenyan editor of the East African Informer, Dr Julius Mbaluto. Dr Ida Hadjivayanis who teaches Swahili at SOAS...and many, many more ... all eager to shake Ms Hassan’s palm. Somewhere in between, there were small bites and drinks on tables. Old friends who had not seen each other – for ages – hugged. After a few minutes, it was back to our seats again. This time, BTS chairperson Petronila Mlowe stood on the rostrum to thank the guest, BTS members for making it happen, the High Commissioner and finally, SOAS hosts for providing logistic support.

As the Vice President hurried out, many wanted to still mingle and chat and take selfies. This is when the Swahili singer, chair of WASATU (Tanzanian Artists UK), greeted Her Excellency with a Swahili poem. It was melodic and well executed and as Fab Moses’s voice rose and crawled above the walls of Brunei Gallery, all went limp, eerie and silent.

A night of surprises.