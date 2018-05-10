Thursday, May 10, 2018

APT move on gender equality

In Summary

Organised by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (Wa-Ifra) with the theme “Reshaping Media Leadership”, the forum sought, among other objectives, to ensure that women are given “the opportunity to make their contribution seen and heard; to see themselves represented in media management, media products and news…”

The three-day Women In News (WIN) Africa Summit in Nairobi of journalists and media managers from Tanzania, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Somalia, Zambia and Zimbabwe has called for gender diversity in Africa’s media industry.

Fair enough…

After all, gender diversity means equitable or fair representation between genders, and most commonly refers to an equitable ratio of men and women in a given situation, but especially in fields traditionally dominated by men.

The mass media industry is one such situation, on whose workforce women have for far too long been thinly represented. This must now change, and a new path to gender diversity/equality within the mass media fraternity charted.

Strategies for that include ensuring strong commitment to gender diversification/equality by managements; ensuring women are accorded all roles in the newsroom, including senior positions; increasing skills and leadership abilities through mentoring and development programmes, and creating pay equality. Here is to gender diversity/equality all round!

