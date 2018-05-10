APT move on gender equality

The three-day Women In News (WIN) Africa Summit in Nairobi of journalists and media managers from Tanzania, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Somalia, Zambia and Zimbabwe has called for gender diversity in Africa’s media industry.

Organised by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (Wa-Ifra) with the theme “Reshaping Media Leadership”, the forum sought, among other objectives, to ensure that women are given “the opportunity to make their contribution seen and heard; to see themselves represented in media management, media products and news…”

Fair enough…

After all, gender diversity means equitable or fair representation between genders, and most commonly refers to an equitable ratio of men and women in a given situation, but especially in fields traditionally dominated by men.

The mass media industry is one such situation, on whose workforce women have for far too long been thinly represented. This must now change, and a new path to gender diversity/equality within the mass media fraternity charted.