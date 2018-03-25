AT A CROSSROADS: Booming private sector will catapult economy

By Saumu Jumanne, Saumu.j@gmail.com

The private sector in all East African nations is the engine for economic growth while governments concentrate on service delivery.

So, when the business is bad, the economic development will also be bad.

When chairing the Tanzania National Business Council’s meeting recently President John Magufuli was emphatic that “my government doesn’t hate businesspeople”.

For hours he listened to businesspeople keenly, taking notes as they spoke of challenges they faced such as unreliable power supply and hostile tax regime. The President emphasised the importance of being scrupulously honest in doing business. He rooted for smart public-private partnerships, where the interests of the nation must come first. The President told the Tanzania Revenue Authority to ensure that tax administration is made efficient, considerate and friendly. It emerged that business opportunities are massive in Tanzania. For example, although 70 per cent of cooking oils are imported, that was not supposed to be the case.

Similarly, a lot of industrial sugar is imported while it could be produced locally. The President was also unhappy that Tanzania imports almost all pharmaceutical products. Producing it locally therefore offers a huge opportunity.

Tanzania has so much potential to lead in the manufacturing sector in the region. We can become leading exporters of various agricultural goods. Decades ago, Zanzibar was the world’s leading exporter of cloves. In the 1970s, Tanzania was the world’s largest producer and exporter of sisal. Imagine, those days, sisal was our largest forex earner! Can we regain the lost glory of the “white gold”? As sisal was processed before export, earnings were high.

With vast tracts of land, so many cash and food crops can be cultivated to Tanzania a leading producer in the region. If we improve agricultural production and invest amply in agro-processing, we can extricate our country from poverty and make it a continental economic powerhouse.

It is good news that our dear motherland is among the 44 countries that signed the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (CFTA) to, among other things, reduce tariffs by 90 per cent.

If national parliaments of the 44 nations ratify the agreement, Africa will be closer to becoming one, and develop economically in shared prosperity. According to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, if the agreement is ratified by national parliaments would “catapult African countries and companies to much higher levels of growth”.

This is true as no country is likely to register impressive economic growth by just trading by itself.

As the agreement was signed, 27 other countries, signed a separate agreement “on free movement of people across their borders, allowing nationals from other signatory nations to stay in their countries for up to 90 days”.

There might be more trade developing among the nations, as their citizens interact more, definitely new ties, trade or otherwise will be born. It is a tragedy that African countries are doing very little trade with each other and hopefully CFTA will make Africa a huge economic bloc. For Tanzania to take advantage, we need to improve our business environment.