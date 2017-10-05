AVIATION PLAYERS NEED TO BE OUTWARD-LOOKING

Reports that players in the aviation industry are optimistic about turning Tanzania into an air transport hub are good news. Indeed, this confirms that Tanzanians are stretching their thinking to make things move in the right direction.

The role of an air transport hub in stimulating economic growth cannot be overemphasised. By bringing passengers and cargo to Tanzanian airports, where they can connect to other regional and international destinations, can only be to Tanzania’s gain.

While in Tanzania – albeit briefly – air passengers will need accommodation, food and other amenities, including products and services for which they pay as they wait to proceed on their journey.

In a similar vein, air consignments need handling, securing, transporting, etc. – much to the benefit of local cargo-handling and transporting companies in particular and the economy at large. All this would, of course, happen on the back of the country’s newfound hub status.

When all is said and done, though, it is crucial that players in the aviation industry become outward-looking regarding the game-changing efforts needed to elevate Tanzania to the aviation hub status – doing so without upsetting the applecart, so to speak.

After all, such status transformation is the dream of nations, and Tanzania must be extraordinarily innovative, effectively harnessing the relatively phenomenal comparative advantages it has over neighbouring countries if it is to beat them hands-down in the aviation hub stakes.

Much as Tanzania understands its own strengths in business venturing, understanding the weaknesses of, for example, South Africa, Ethiopia and Kenya next-door would be an added advantage.