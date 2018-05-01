Act now on Unclaimed bodies

The rising numbers of unclaimed bodies at our mortuaries and lack of burial space raise the proverbial red flag. Latest statistics show that 1,206 bodies were unclaimed in the past three years, prompting the Dar es Salaam City Council to dispose of them.

Some of the bodies were buried on graveyard paths or in old graves. Many urban centres are running out of burial space, which calls for immediate action.

Changing economic trends force young people to migrate to metropolises, seeking nonetheless elusive greener pastures.

Many of them have no personal identification papers, and when tragedy strikes, metropolitan authorities step in the breach, interring the unclaimed bodies that clog mortuaries.

The dead may have craved decent burial, but without proper identification, their burial becomes different.

We reported yesterday that accidents, mob justice and cultural traditions are major reasons for the rising numbers of unclaimed bodies.

It is high time we established a reliable DNA database, but, for now, the government is duty-bound to provide education on why having identity cards makes a difference.

It should also consider modern ways of managing cemeteries, now that most of them are full.

SPEED UP EAC-CET REVIEW,BUT WITH DUE DILIGENCE

Meeting in Arusha last Friday, the East African Community (EAC) Customs Committee adopted proposals to “comprehensively classify and categorise” imports into the six-nation economic bloc vis-à-vis the Common External Tariff (CET) system that is being reviewed.

The general idea is to evaluate the impact of the CET regime in relation to member states’ development objectives in such areas as exports development; industrial/domestic manufacturing competitiveness; jobs creation; consumption of goods and services, and overall poverty reduction.

In that regard, the smaller, less-industrialised and/or landlocked countries in the region – Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan – will need to negotiate the most effective tariff regime from their perspectives. After all, their industries bear higher transport costs for imported inputs and exported products – even as they enjoy natural protection for domestic output markets!

Currently, the EAC-CET is a four-band structure for raw materials and capital goods (0 per cent tariff); intermediate goods (10 per cent); finished goods (25 per cent), and sensitive items (SI): a list of exceptions to the three-band rule for specified commodities attracting high duty rates – notably, above 30 per cent.

A regional task force has been formed “to develop and adopt criteria for classifying and categorising goods under the CET review – with special focus on the most traded ‘sensitive items’ which some of the EAC partners insist must be subjected to uniform tariffs if they are traded within the bloc”.

We are told lists of such items and requisite data have been lodged with the task force – and that work on them is in progress. That’s all well and good, but the task force members and other stakeholders should only to speed up the task, but to also diligently ensure that they at all times put the interests of the EAC member nations and 150-plus million East Africans first and foremost.

