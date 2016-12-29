Act to stave off job losses in the transport sector

There are reports that about 15,000 Tanzanian-registered trucks which were transporting cargo to neighbouring countries are idle following a decline in freight passing through Dar es Salaam Port.

The Tanzania Association of Transporters says hundreds of transporters went out of business in 2016 in a downturn blamed on the decision by importersof transit cargo, mainly from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, to stop using the port.

It is reported that many Zambian importers have instead chosen to use the ports of Durban in South Africa and Beira in Mozambique, which they claim are cheaper than using Dar es Salaam. If what the association says is true then something must be urgently done to address the situation.

One does not have to be an expert in mathematics to know that 15,000 trucks being forced out of business in just 12 months translates into massive job losses in Tanzania.

Unemployment is still a big problem, especially among the youth, and every effort should be made to ensure that more people are employed, not laid off.

Secondly, transportation is an important economic activity which earns the country much-needed foreign currency.

According to the Bank of Tanzania’s Monthly Economic Review for November, payments under transportation, particularly freight, which constitutes the largest share, declined by 20.1 per cent to $928 million in the year ended October 31, 2016.

We live in a competitive world where every country with a port is working hard to ensure that it benefits from the transport sector.

While some countries adjust their charges upward to increase government revenue from transit cargo, others are reduce theirs for the same reason.