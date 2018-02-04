Actionable awareness and its role in one’s success

By Azim Jamal

Actionable awareness is the precursor, the kernel from which success emerges.

We know that the greatest successes in business come when we meet the needs of others. This is true in every sector; in every industry.

We all admire the likes of Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Walt Disney, J.W. Mariott and others. What do they have in common? Their unwavering desire to meet needs – to fix problems and make things better. And awareness – actionable awareness – is the precursor, the kernel from which needs are revealed.

In the corporate world, without actionable awareness, our vision is limited. We remain in a bubble, oblivious to the changes around us and to recognise real needs waiting to be met. This lack of awareness also hampers the ability to recognise shortcomings or, indeed, capitalise on strengths.

The deep awareness of your vision, mission and values, plus aligning your actions with them enables you to zero-in on what you want to achieve.

Developing awareness in a corporate setting requires, amongst other things, effective goal setting. Beginning with identifying challenges, the defining and crystallisation of goals enables focus and accountability. Internalising these goals and having a plan to achieve them keeps us alert and, most importantly, aware – aware and vigilant in ensuring we are operating in ways which are aligned to our vision -- aware of potential pitfalls and deviations from our mission -- aware, at a deeper level, of what’s really going on. This awareness then enables us to sift through the clutter, zero in on root causes and not just symptoms, face real problems and challenges squarely, and achieve optimum results.

Awareness is also the starting point if you want to achieve life balance and success. Are you aware of what life balance means to you? Are you aware why you need life balance? Do you know how to achieve life balance without compromising material success?

Dynamic and continually evolving, life balance is the synergy of body, mind, and soul. Achieving a balanced life means setting priorities; understanding what is important and making time for this. It means being in control of our choices rather than feeling controlled. It means realising that the shape and structure of our lives is ultimately in our hands, and does not depend on circumstances. It means knowing that we all have a body, a mind.

Thus, actionable awareness brings about clarity, focus and a conscious spontaneity. You remain alert and can respond to every situation with totality of mind, body and spirit. This enables you to align each action with your higher purpose.