Acts of kidnap should not be taken lightly

By TheCitizen

Last week’s ‘kidnapping’ of three artistes from a studio in Masaki, Dar es Salaam, has alarmed many people across the social and political divide, most of who have expressed growing fears that this trend is fast tarnishing Tanzania’s reputation as a safe and peaceful place.

In the midst of all this, there are also concerns from various quarters that our law enforcement agents are not doing enough to stop these mysterious disappearances.

While the police yesterday stated that the Wednesday night incident was of a criminal nature, the worst-case scenario being speculated about is that the artistes are the latest victims of ruthless politically-motivated abductions. What projects they were working on in the studio when they were arrested remains one of the mysteries surrounding the kidnapping.

Around 7pm Wednesday, an eyewitness reports suggest, the three, who including Ibrahim Musa, popularly known as Roma Mkatoliki, were in a studio owned by Mr Junior Makame, when their assailants, dressed in civilian clothes, pounced on them, dragged them out, and drove off. They also took away a computer and musical instruments.

The good news is that these artistes were found yesterday, but after vanishing for two days. Their disappearance came after that of Ben Saanane, an opposition Chadema cadre who went missing since end of last year. Mr Saanane, a policy and research advisor to the opposition party’s chairman Freeman Mbowe, was last seen on November 18.

Efforts to locate him by family, friends and colleagues since then have proved futile. And just like in the latest disappearance, there are myriad theories. Chadema chief legal officer Tundu Lissu told journalists in December that before he went missing, Mr Saanane had received death threats from unknown individuals and reported it to the police, who have been accused of not treating the matter with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.

Concerns over security organs inaction

In the latest incident, some human rights campaigners have also raised concerns about delays by law enforcement agents in offering the public an explanation – and or updates on investigations into the disappearance of the artistes.

Apparently, there is dissatisfaction with the country’s security organs over the manner they are treating this malaise that is fast creating fear among ordinary Tanzanians, and opinion makers who do not know who may be victim next.

The situation is not comforting at all. It is disconcerting for peace-loving Tanzanians because this sort of thing must not be happening in this country.

The artistes’ disappearance also sadly reminds the nation of the kidnap and torture of Dr Stephen Ulimboka. It remains a mystery to Tanzanians who exactly was responsible for the abduction, beating and dumping in a forest near Dar es Salaam, of the former chairman of the Medical Association of Tanzania.

In the light of the latest incident, it will serve the government well to do the needful in arresting this wave of criminality that threatens the social and economic life of the country.