Address low investment in local pharma industry

Statistical evidence shows that Tanzania spends about Sh800 billion annually on importing medicines and medical supplies. This figure is huge by any standards. It is a figure that no investor can ignore because it shows that demand for medical supplies is big in the country.

Further statistics show that local pharmaceutical manufacturers meet only six per cent of the medical supplies demand. This explains the extent of the existing imbalance.

The above figures speak volumes about the potential market that Tanzania offers drug manufacturers, but they also say something about the country’s investment climate.

The overriding question is: what should be done to encourage more investors to start manufacturing medical supplies in the country?

The relevant authorities need to find answers to this question and many others that come up. Is it cheaper to import drug supplies rather than manufacture them locally? If the answer is yes, then what makes local production more expensive ? Can the identified hurdles be removed?

As the nation contemplates on how to attract foreign investment, it may also be worth exploring possibilities of expanding local production. Can players already in the field be empowered so that they can expand their businesses?

How about putting in place an enabling environment for local investors to enter into joint ventures with global players and enhance local production of medical supplies?

It is also important to educate the masses on the importance of appreciating locally produced drugs, but any such campaign will only be successful if local products compete against imports in terms of quality and pricing.

Given the fact that the government is pushing its industrialisation agenda, it is crucial to put special focus on the pharmaceutical industry. Investment policies in this area need to be reviewed to attract both local and foreign capital.