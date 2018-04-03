Affordable Housing: Are we walking the talk

It is estimated that Tanzania suffers a housing deficit of some three million units valued at $180 billion, and that the annual demand for houses in urban areas is 200,000 units costing $12 billion. Real estate developers – both public and private – are already undertaking house construction projects worth over $6 trillion, whose completion is expected to bridge the demand/supply gap to some extent.

Public developers include National Housing Corporation, Tanzania Building Agency, Watumishi Housing Company and the National Social Security Fund. These have been joined by private sector real estate developers with the common objective of plugging the yawning gap through the construction of “decent, affordable houses”.

The operative words here are “decent, affordable” houses. “Decent” usually means conforming with generally accepted standards, and “affordable” means inexpensive, or reasonably priced. But in the real estate world, affordable housing is “housing that is deemed affordable to those with a median household income as rated by the government using a recognised housing affordability index”.

A housing affordability index measures whether or not a typical family earns enough to qualify for a mortgage loan on a typical home, based on most recent price and income data.

If we go by the above scenario, then what is ongoing in the race to end the housing deficit is really largely creating business opportunities for housing mortgage players.

And that is a privilege of the few Tanzanians with a median household income.

What ordinary Tanzanians need is subsidised housing under a government-sponsored economic assistance programme aimed at lowering housing costs for people with low-to-moderate incomes.

Subsidies include direct housing assistance, non-profit housing, public housing, rent supplements, and some forms of co-operative and private sector housing.

Most Tanzanians deserve this – if only because housing is a fundamental human right.





Love and support the disabled

It is a shame that, despite global socio-economic development and plenty of lip service to the plight of people with disabilities over the decades, little has been accomplished in making their lives easier.

It’s a shame that we choose to reward lazy people who have no deformities—and who prefer begging instead of engaging in productive activities—and look the other way when dealing with the less fortunate in society.

We have not heard of many companies committing a significant amount of their corporate social responsibility funds to helping people with disabilities. Even when they contribute to such a cause, the funds are unlikely to be spent on equipment such as braille machines, wheelchairs and hearing aids.

Very rarely do we see equipment designed to help people with disabilities in our buildings, public transport buses, trains and others.

If they were given the necessary support, the more than four million Tanzanians living with disabilities would not only live productive lives but also make a significant contribution to economic development of the country.