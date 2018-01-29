Africa should heed AFDB call for change

By TheCitizen

The African Development Bank (AfDB) launched its African Economic Outlook 2018 report at its headquarters in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on January 17, and tabled the same at the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa on Friday.

The bank’s general idea is for the relevant policymakers and civil-based organisations (CBOs) under the AU umbrella to engage with each other and with their partners-in-development in joint efforts to ensure effective implementation of AfDB’s recommendations.

All in all, AfDB calls for structural change in Africa, largely in terms of economic planning and transformation as recommended in its document. Indeed, the bank makes a compelling case for accelerating Africa’s industrialisation in order to create jobs, reduce poverty and promote inclusive economic growth.

To effectively do so, Africa must improve upon – and markedly transform for the better – infrastructure, especially in terms of quantity, quality and affordability. Largely, this means ramping up investments in this important socioeconomic sector.

Generally, “structural change” implies an economic condition which occurs when an industry or a market changes how it functions or operates. Structural change can alter past trends or theories, thereby shifting the parameters of an entity, which can then be represented by significant changes in time series data. Most commonly, this is a sequence taken at successive, equally spaced points in time.

Noting that Africa’s average real GDP grew by 2.2 per cent in 2016, 3.6 per cent in 2017 – and is projected to grow by 4.1 per cent in FY-2018/19 – AfDB nonetheless cautions African countries against resting on such scanty laurels. They must, instead, double and redouble their efforts at structural transformation if they are to catch up with developed countries.

So, African countries – including Tanzania – must now take up the gauntlet thrown down by AfDB and other development partners in efforts to create all-inclusive and sustainable socioeconomic development.

TIME TO STEP UP EFFICIENCY



There are reports that consumers owe water authorities all over the country billions of shillings in unpaid bills. Barring a few exceptions, if any, water authorities are seriously strapped for cash, and could use this money to improve their services, which are way below the mark.

There is no way water utilities can operate efficiently and to the public’s expectations without money. However, this is just one side of the coin. The government would do well to tell water authorities to clean up their acts because it is a fact that many of them are still disorganised.

Water authorities claim that consumers owe them hundreds, perhaps billions, of shillings, but one is bound to ask whether these figures are genuine because it is now the norm for consumers to be billed for water they never get. It is not unusual for consumers to continue receiving bills even after supply is cut off for whatever reason.