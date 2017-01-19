Airline operators’ woes should to be addressed

By Citizen

That the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) licensed 10 new airlines to bring the total number of operators in the country to 63 last year is good news.

It means the regulator is seriously promoting the industry. Some would even hope that with the increase in the number of operators, there would be cutthroat competition—to the benefit of consumers through price cuts.

However, an analysis of the actual situation suggests that Tanzania needs to do a lot more than just licensing airlines.

For instance, the existing airline operators are lamenting they are being overcharged, which makes their running costs too punitive for them to make profit.

The charges such as landing, parking, passenger services, departure and navigation fees as well as an 18-per cent value-added tax (VAT) on leasing of aircraft and spare parts, fuel and experts’ training are making it difficult for them to make good cash out of their investments.

Available data show that fuel alone accounts for up to 40 per cent of the operational cost, but the surprising factors is that in Africa, the price of fuel is 20 per cent higher than it is in Europe. An analysis of the pump price for petrol, diesel and kerosene shows that the government and its various agencies take up to 40 per cent of the price of what a consumer pays.

Hoping that the situation would be the same for Jet A-1, then a reduction of the same would be a sure way of nurturing the growth of the aviation sector.

Taxes and other exorbitant charges are probably why Fastjet and Precision Air are struggling financially. A serious analysis on what is affecting their operations wouldn’t only help them to keep flying and create more jobs for Tanzanians; it would also ensure that, what has been invested into reviving the state-owned Air Tanzania Company Ltd brings intended results.

empower the disabled

People with hearing and visual impairments face many challenges for lack of special social skills. They are cut off from mainstream communication system, so they need special assistance in order for them to live and enjoy life like other members of society. There is an array of special training that can enable them to communicate better among themselves and with others.

They, like other physically challenged people, stand on their dignity for the very fact that they are human beings.

The fifth phase government has shown that it is determined to regard all Tanzanians as equal in dignity, respect and employment opportunities. Nevertheless, more efforts are needed to empower people with disabilities so that they too are given equal opportunities to explore their and exploit their potential through special training that, not only suits their situations, but makes them more self-confident. That is how they can manage to cope with challenges and contribute to the nation’s social and economic development.