Airlines are upbeat, but more needs to be done

Reports that local airlines are upbeat about their fortunes in 2018 are heartening. The airlines are banking on the expected economic growth and projections showing that demand for air travel will be stronger this year and beyond.

While the carriers maintain a positive outlook, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) says that the industry in Africa will post a cumulative loss of $100 million (Sh220 billion) in 2018. Major factors are governments’ failure to liberalise airspace on the continent and, of course, high operating costs.

IATA says governments need to make concerted efforts at liberalisation to promote the growth of intra-Africa connectivity.

Tanzania is not an isolated case. The government needs to open up the country’s airspace as well as consider lowering charges to make civil aviation more vibrant.

Optimism on the part of airlines should also spur the development of relevant infrastructure. The government needs to ensure that airports – at least at the regional level – are able to operate around the clock. This will be an important contribution to the development of air transport in the country.

Some airlines have made it clear that they do not plan to establish new routes, and will instead increase frequencies on existing routes. This is due to low demand and lack of proper infrastructure in some areas the airlines would like to fly to.

It should be remembered that the air transport business is closely linked with tourism. Improving the civil aviation sub-sector will have a positive impact on tourism, which generates about $2 billion annually.