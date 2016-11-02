Are Mwalimu Nyerere’s shoes too big to fill?

By Louis Kolumbia

Almost a fortnight ago, a major function was held in Dar es Salaam to commemorate 17 years after the death of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

This year’s celebration of the life and achievements of the Father of the Nation came at a time when there are growing concerns over the deepening ‘ideological vacuum’ in Tanzania.

But an interesting observation this time round is that besides Nyerere, the spotlight was also on the country’s ‘eminent’ persons – comprising mostly retired presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete on one side, and vice presidents John Malecela, Cleopa Msuya and Dr Mohamed Gharib Bilal on the other.

Collectively, these former leaders were at the receiving end of fierce criticism for their failure to take the country forward – specifically in the direction that Mwalimu Nyerere would have wanted it to go – ideologically.

Former prime ministers Salim Ahmed Salim, Joseph Warioba, Frederick Sumaye, Edward Lowassa and Mizengo Pinda, as well as retired speakers of the National Assembly Pius Msekwa, Samwel Sitta and Anne Makinda were not spared for letting Nyerere down by failing to keep his fire burning.

The question was: Are Nyerere’s shoes too big to fill? It’s a question that has proved to be no political no-brainer.

Many political analysts have described many events of the past few years as a tell-tale sign that the country is not only headed in the wrong direction, but also in the exact opposite direction to where the Founding Father had wanted it gone. For instance in 1994, he delivered an emotional speech in which he outlined the challenges that posed a serious threat to the country’s solidarity and prosperity. The list touched on the Union, the rule of law, corruption, and the Constitution. He also talked about discrimination.

Addressing reporters at the Kilimanjaro Hotel (now Hyatt Kempinski), Mwalimu Nyerere said that Tanzania required leaders who could see challenges ahead and plan for preventative measures.

In essence, he was warning of what challenges lay ahead for the nation. It was also a direct appeal to the national leadership to take responsibility and do something before things fell apart. We are moving towards the second decade after his death, and 22 years after this one of his celebrated speeches, and his words echo in the background.

The world around us seems to be collapsing with a deteriorating education system partly responsible for rising unemployment, growing social injustice, ballooning gap between the rich and poor and to make matters worse, corruption had become the way of life for many.

Grand corruption has reared its ugly head in the last 22 years overtaking every good thing about us. The list of graft scandals is now endless: multi-billions of shillings in public funds were lost over the years in dubious deals – the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) External Payment Arrears (Sh133 billion), the Kagoda Agricultural Limited and Meremeta Gold scams, the Richmond saga (Sh172 billion) and the shame that was the Tegeta escrow account in which Sh306 billion was siphoned out of the Central Bank late in 2013.

It does not end there. There were many irregularities in the privatization of state firms such as the Kiwira Gold Mine, and dubious deals involving the Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL), Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS) and Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) as well as the plundering of public funds by falsification with specific reference to Tangold, Meremeta, and Deep Green conspiracies.

Former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi could not have described the situation better when he said the country had lost direction – or that it was like a vehicle moving with a malfunctioning steering wheel. He made the remarks at the recent event in Dar es Salaam to mark the 17th year after Nyerere’s death.

There have also been concerns over tribalism and bigotry – cases of people are intolerant of others. This is not the Tanzania Nyerere would have wanted – and he must be turning in his grave.

Leaders must take responsibility – those holding power today and those who are retired because the nation looks up to them for direction and wisdom.