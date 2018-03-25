By Terry Ramadhani

A lot has been written and will continue to be about management (managing) and leadership (leading), the definitions, philosophies, application and more.

I do not wish this to be just another perspective on the juicy debate on what definitions make better meaning and which one is better to have or whether a difference really exists past definitions into practice et cetera.

I think a really interesting question in this debate is, should the concepts be mutually exclusive? My belief is that they aren’t and shouldn’t necessarily be.

The leadership concept revolves around the ideation and shaping of futures whilst the effectiveness and efficiencies needed to get to the imagined future status is built by management inclined thinking, simply put the managers are the builders of that new world.

With the disruptions brought by entrepreneurship, technology and the knowledge worker reality, the differences in the concepts of leadership and management become thinner and thinner.

The need to avoid a chasm between leading and managing becomes more critical and is accentuated by prevailing conditions in the world of work be it, pressure of first to market, product relevancy cycles, optimisation and maximisation issues, employee mindsets and cultures, business competitiveness, social investments, increased and tighter regulatory environment, higher business responsibility standards and more.

Than ever before, the manager is required to be a leader and vice versa. How do we realign ourselves to some of these new realities; allow me to share some thoughts that might help take this conversation forward and hopefully might provide ingredients for self-introspection to determine what next steps one might take to step into their next level of greatness.

1. Investing in becoming a great communicator

Communication is one of those words that we use liberally, sometimes without paying it enough or due attention. It is true; it is a huge spectrum that ranges from messaging, to channels, to modes, to audiences etc. The key focus is to always remember that people generally hear what they wish to hear, which hugely complicates matters but all the more reason for a deliberate investment in growing great communication skills, as it is so hugely important.

2. Mastering the art of influencing

With strong communication skills the learning curve of influencing becomes less challenging. Achieve great results requires that our teams are inspired to step up to above the plate every single day. This cannot be sustainably achieved by using power, rather by winning over the hearts and minds with a compelling preposition and call to action. This is achieved more through influencing and less through use of sanctions.

3. Developing great listening skills

This is where the endeavour becomes less of listening to respond but to understand. It is not about hearing, which we sometimes confuse with listening, but about seeking out answers, it is watching the questions versus statement ratios keenly and deliberately. While talking confirms what we already know, a questions asking mentality brings forth discoveries.

4. Connecting circles

There is nothing incredibly wasteful than duplication of efforts because it depletes the critically short resource of time. Figuring out ways of having great meeting pulses ensures that teams stay connected to each other, to the developments in the business, to business leaders.

5. Developing more diplomatic strength

Being a warrior is important for growth and progress but it is mainly tactical. Shedding some of the warrior mindset creates room to build the diplomatic muscle. This muscle is critical because it helps in the building of varied and broad collaborating relations sometimes with competing or even opposing teams.

It is about finding areas of alignment that provide opportunities to collaborate and foster great relations. Those relations translate to more enabling internal and external environments.

Irrespective of how many of the competencies required for leadership you have mastered in your career journey so far, the key focus is to identify which ones need more development or which new ones are needed to bolster your ‘war chest’ so to speak. The challenges of being “leaders of men” are so dynamic and fluid that they call for a mindset that mirrors the dynamism and fluidity of thought needed to figure out what approaches and solutions are required at what ‘dose’ and at what time. Just like in all great sports teams, to get ahead and win requires a front line mentality in both the offense and the defence. The agility to flow in and out of leadership and management in perfect application and timing is mission critical to creating winning enterprises!